H2 Yacht Design is Launching a Concept Yacht Ready with an On-board Bon Fire

Unlike most other concepts around, this one has already begun the long arduous journey of becoming a reality. It was unveiled during the Monaco Yacht Show back in 2017 and has apparently found a buyer already as a completion date has been set for 2023. That completion is happening on Amels territory.
Coming in with seven decks, you know this steel vessel will be more than ready to throw some really hip parties. Like most yachts these days, the superstructure will most likely be aluminum, but this detail has not been specified yet. She comes in with a total length of 366.5 ft (111.7m) and width of 50.9 ft (15.5m), giving her more than enough room for diverse activities which we’ll get into soon.
What gives this yacht it’s inviting look are the long sweeping lines that are set to mimic wave movement. By utilizing a diverse number of materials as paneling, the design team is able to offer the visual effect we see. Some metallic accents help complement the overall use of wood and white tones. The use of black glass windows offers the classic yacht exterior we’ve come to love, but also offers the owner and guests complete privacy.
To help break down the areas of the vessel a bit, we’ll start with the sun deck. At the bow of the deck we can see a swimming pool and large lounge pads that should take care of most of your twenty or so guests. While at the rear of this deck we find the highlight of the Pollux, the fire pit. Very few vessels have the courage to install such an entertainment feature.
On this deck we will also find the owners suite. But contrary to most other concept yachts, not to mention designs that have embarked on the journey of being built, the Pollux has absolutely no mention of any sort of interior design. We only know that H2 handles this aspect. And history has taught us that they do amazing work.
To power this behemoth we will find two MTU 20V 4000 M73 engines able of pushing a top speeds of 17 knots per hour, and a cruising range of 6000 nautical miles, more than enough to help you get your sea-legs.
So keep your eyes out for this baby in the next years. Her younger sibling has already been spotted roaming the islands of Greece.
