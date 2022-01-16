This Gorgeous 240-Foot Superyacht Concept Is the Perfect Getaway

Superyachts have grown in popularity in the past few years. Because of the health crisis that has been messing with our lives, everyone was forced to spend the majority of their time indoors. As a result, the rich began to adopt a more active lifestyle, turning to superyachts. And for a good reason: these floating mansions represent the ideal refuge for those looking to disconnect from the outside world.
Last year in November, design studio Rodriguez Design has introduced its new concept: a 240-ft (73-meter) luxury superyacht named Palmilla. The vessel was created with a steel and aluminum superstructure, and it features a modern aesthetic that combines round lines with sharp elements.
It has a beam that measures 43.6 ft (13.3 meters) and a draft of 9.1 ft (2.8 meters). From the front, Palmilla has a soft look that contrasts with its stern. Although we didn’t get any renderings of its interior, Rodriguez says that this superyacht has enough space to accommodate up to 14 guests in six cabins that spread across five decks.
Boat International, the upper deck is where everyone can gather to enjoy a multi-functional area, which can be used for al fresco dining that features a table that seats 14 persons and as a lounging spot. The upper deck can be accessed via a staircase located amidships.
The owner’s suite can be found above the upper deck, and it functions as a private resort that includes a large aft deck pool.
“We wanted to make this deck as a fortress of solitude. With the current COVID situation, it gives the owner to be completely isolated, acting as an apartment inside of the yacht itself,” explained studio founder Josh Rodriguez.
On the main deck, passengers will find relaxation in the oversized jacuzzi that looks over turquoise waters and in the sunbathing area. There’s also a fully-equipped bar positioned right next to the seating area. In addition, people can get even closer to the water by accessing the stairs that lead to the swim platform located on the lower deck.
Superyacht Times, that’s also where crew quarters are located, along with other four staterooms. Back on the main deck, passengers will also find the main saloon and another dining area. From here, guests can head to the front of the vessel by using the corridors to arrive to get to the large helipad.
The designer says that the bow is actually big enough to fit an Airbus ACH145 helicopter. However, the helipad will only be used for takeoffs and landings and the aircraf will not be stowed away on board. This leaves plenty of room for passengers to utilize when needed.
In terms of performance, the vessel is equipped with twin MTU 16V 4000 engines that deliver a total output power of 5,250 hp. That’s enough to make Palmilla navigate across the sea at a top speed of 18 knots (21 mph/ 33 kph).
For the time being, Palmilla is just a concept that gives us a glimpse into what a future luxury floating mansion could look like. Josh Rodriguez has provided some renderings in which the vessel is seen wearing different colors. From Navy Blue to Gunmetal Grey, it’s really hard to pick one out since this superyacht concept seems to rock them all.
Last year in November, design studio Rodriguez Design has introduced its new concept: a 240-ft (73-meter) luxury superyacht named Palmilla. The vessel was created with a steel and aluminum superstructure, and it features a modern aesthetic that combines round lines with sharp elements.
It has a beam that measures 43.6 ft (13.3 meters) and a draft of 9.1 ft (2.8 meters). From the front, Palmilla has a soft look that contrasts with its stern. Although we didn’t get any renderings of its interior, Rodriguez says that this superyacht has enough space to accommodate up to 14 guests in six cabins that spread across five decks.
Boat International, the upper deck is where everyone can gather to enjoy a multi-functional area, which can be used for al fresco dining that features a table that seats 14 persons and as a lounging spot. The upper deck can be accessed via a staircase located amidships.
The owner’s suite can be found above the upper deck, and it functions as a private resort that includes a large aft deck pool.
“We wanted to make this deck as a fortress of solitude. With the current COVID situation, it gives the owner to be completely isolated, acting as an apartment inside of the yacht itself,” explained studio founder Josh Rodriguez.
On the main deck, passengers will find relaxation in the oversized jacuzzi that looks over turquoise waters and in the sunbathing area. There’s also a fully-equipped bar positioned right next to the seating area. In addition, people can get even closer to the water by accessing the stairs that lead to the swim platform located on the lower deck.
Superyacht Times, that’s also where crew quarters are located, along with other four staterooms. Back on the main deck, passengers will also find the main saloon and another dining area. From here, guests can head to the front of the vessel by using the corridors to arrive to get to the large helipad.
The designer says that the bow is actually big enough to fit an Airbus ACH145 helicopter. However, the helipad will only be used for takeoffs and landings and the aircraf will not be stowed away on board. This leaves plenty of room for passengers to utilize when needed.
In terms of performance, the vessel is equipped with twin MTU 16V 4000 engines that deliver a total output power of 5,250 hp. That’s enough to make Palmilla navigate across the sea at a top speed of 18 knots (21 mph/ 33 kph).
For the time being, Palmilla is just a concept that gives us a glimpse into what a future luxury floating mansion could look like. Josh Rodriguez has provided some renderings in which the vessel is seen wearing different colors. From Navy Blue to Gunmetal Grey, it’s really hard to pick one out since this superyacht concept seems to rock them all.