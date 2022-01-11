Lazzarini's New Creation Is a Luxurious Helium-Powered Flying Superyacht

Italian design studio Lazzarini is an expert in letting the imagination run wild. Its projects are all stunning dream machine concepts meant to push humanity into the future, be it via the ground, water, or the air. The latest creation makes no exception and it’s a helium-powered flying superyacht ready to navigate the sky.
Named the Air Yacht, the cool-looking aircraft is conceived for a private owner with a vision of mega yacht and aviation evolution. It is not meant for touristic purposes or public transportation. According to Lazzarini, the yacht comes with a carbon-fiber structure and measures 492 ft (150 m) in length and 262 ft (80 m) in width.
The Air Yacht consists of two twin airships that look like floating balloons and contain 400,000 cubic meters of compressed helium propelled by eight electric motors, as explained by Lazzarini (via UK Time News). They are connected to the central structure via four bridges on each side.
This aircraft can fly at a maximum of 60 knots (69 mph/111 kph) for over 48 hours. When needed, it could also silently cruise on the water at a speed of 5 knots (5.7 mph/9 kph).
As for the capacity of the luxurious Air Yacht, it would be able to transport up to 22 guests. The flying superyacht has 10 cabins for passengers, five on each airship, plus a shipowner suite in the central area, which offers a 360-degree view.
There is also the possibility to deliver the Air Yacht with a helipad, with this being an extra option.
The Air Yacht is just one of the unique concepts created by Lazzarini, with the design studio boasting a rich portfolio of yacht, automotive, and aerospace projects. One other recently unveiled creation is the Gran Turismo Mediterranea (GTM), a Ferrari-inspired hyper yacht concept. It measures 88 ft (27 m) and can reach speeds of up to 70 knots (80 mph/128 kph). They could all someday come to fruition, if the right customer comes along.
