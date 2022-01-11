Lazzarini's New Creation Is a Luxurious Helium-Powered Flying Superyacht

More on this:

1 Gran Turismo Mediterranea Is a Dreamy Ferrari-Inspired Hyperyacht

2 Icaria Concept Puts a Gaping Hole Into the Superstructure of a Superyacht Explorer

3 Lazzarini’s SeaJet Is a Very Modern and Luxe Take on Marine Transportation

4 Fiat 500 Hydrofoil Needs No License to Drive, Looks Like a Mutant Mini Car for the Water

5 Embryon Hyperboat by Lazzarini Design Is a Luxurious, Striking Day Cruiser