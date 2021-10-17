Fiat 500 Hydrofoil Needs No License to Drive, Looks Like a Mutant Mini Car for the Water

As some of you might already know, Floating Motors is the talk of the day in waterborne vehicular design, thanks to an exciting series of boats styled after a number of iconic European cars. The company is the brainchild of a group called Lazzarini Design, in the business of coming up with insane contraptions for the seas for years.
We’ve already given you a preview of the company itself, and last week we talked a bit about the La Dolce, a Fiat 500-styled, classic outboard motor boat. The same Italian mini car served as inspiration for the design of the La Foil, only this time we’re not talking about a regular boat.
What you’re looking at is a hydrofoil, that more efficient way of making boats by allowing them to lift off the surface of the water to gain speed. This is achieved thanks to wing-like elements fitted underneath the boat, pieces of hardware that once the machine reaches a certain speed become the only point of contact with water, greatly increasing the boat’s capabilities.
According to Floating Motors, this design of the La Foil allows it to benefit from a 50 percent reduction in drag when compared to a standard, planning boat. Sadly, we’re not told what exactly that means in hard numbers, but, for reference, the classic-design La Dolce equipped with a Torqeedo electric motor good for 20 hp is capable of reaching speeds of 25 knots (29 mph/47 kph).
Just like the other Fiat 500 boat, the hydrofoil can carry four people. The overall length of the thing is 3.5 meters (12 feet), the width is 2.6 meters (8 feet), and it comes with a draft of 500 mm (20 inches). The dry weight of the boat is 850 kg (1,800 lbs).
Although it looks not unlike some of the rides one usually encounters at a fairgrounds, fans of the Fiat brand will see the resemblance between the road car and this boat all over the place. We’ve got the telltale round headlights at the front and the distinctive windshield, while at the rear the design is much closer to the one on the 500 than what we’ve had on the La Dolce.
That’s because the motor that powers the thing is not cut right into the body of the machine, but hangs further down, beneath the hull. This allows it to look much more like the real car driving on the water, and it’s sure to turn some heads once it really gets out there.
pre-orders for the boat, asking a $10,000 deposit. There is only one version of the thing on the table, the one powered by the electric motor we mentioned earlier, and it will end up costing $60,000 when ready.
Customers – another mystery is the number of people that have already expressed interest in the thing – will have to wait about 12 months before being able to take their Fiat 500 hydrofoil for a spin on the local lake. The cool thing is that, apparently, this one needs no license to operate.
