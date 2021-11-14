Icaria Concept Puts a Gaping Hole Into the Superstructure of a Superyacht Explorer

Italian design studio Lazzarini Design is trying to make gaping holes “happen.” This should hardly come as a surprise, considering we’re talking about a studio whose conceptual work often borders on the outrageous, the disruptive or the downright impossible. The visual impact is huge, nonetheless.
In late September, Lazzarini introduced Shape, a superyacht concept that lived up to the name. With a design so different and alien to traditional yacht design, Shape stood out for its incredibly clean silhouette and the fact that it featured a gaping hole in the superstructure, smack in the middle of it. You can see it in photos in the gallery. As noted above, this was a feature, not a bug: Lazzarini imagined the void could not only add character to the vessel but serve as a customizable, totally unique space with actual functionality.
The idea of using voids as features seems to have stuck with Pierpaolo Lazzarini, the head and founder of the design studio, because here’s another take on it. Boat International notes that this latest concept, Icaria superyacht, was directly inspired by Shape, so the purpose of the void is the same, to create a visual like no other and to serve as customizable space.
dedicated to exploring gear. Measuring 85 meters (279 feet) in length and with a beam of 15 meters (49 feet), its highlights are the aforementioned void and an enclosed bridge. From the latter, the captain would be offered unhindered views out at sea, whether of the world’s most popular destinations or far-off regions.
Most of Icaria is left empty on purpose: this is a study, a concept, so Lazzarini is leaving plenty of room for the future owner to personalize it according to their liking – assuming an owner does show up, and that’s a huge “if” right there. Based on the hull and the few details scattered throughout, such as the landing pads and the side garages, Icaria would work as a superyacht explorer, and these come in a variety of flavors depending on who commissions them.
On Icaria, Lazzarini employs the void to set up a bar and create a comfortable lounge area out on the water, almost literally. Lazzarini calls it the “hole deck.” Guests would get to take in spectacular views, while mostly protected from the elements and sprays, and you have to admit, that’s not the kind of experience most superyachts allow for yet. That said, the same area could be used in whichever way deemed right by the owner, from a secondary beach club to a dining area or even extra storage for the gear.
Speaking of which, Icaria already has enough room for it: you see two helicopters on dedicated pads on the upper deck, and one side garage with drop down doors, housing tenders and water toys. A sizable beach club with stairs leading down to the water would be just the place to catch some sun and water time fun, as well as launch tenders or subs with the included cranes.
Icaria isn’t shown with solar panels, but most superyacht explorers these days have hybrid propulsion for a reduced carbon footprint, a necessity given their long-range. We assume a superyacht explorer of the future like Icaria would be entirely green.
In late September, Lazzarini introduced Shape, a superyacht concept that lived up to the name. With a design so different and alien to traditional yacht design, Shape stood out for its incredibly clean silhouette and the fact that it featured a gaping hole in the superstructure, smack in the middle of it. You can see it in photos in the gallery. As noted above, this was a feature, not a bug: Lazzarini imagined the void could not only add character to the vessel but serve as a customizable, totally unique space with actual functionality.
The idea of using voids as features seems to have stuck with Pierpaolo Lazzarini, the head and founder of the design studio, because here’s another take on it. Boat International notes that this latest concept, Icaria superyacht, was directly inspired by Shape, so the purpose of the void is the same, to create a visual like no other and to serve as customizable space.
dedicated to exploring gear. Measuring 85 meters (279 feet) in length and with a beam of 15 meters (49 feet), its highlights are the aforementioned void and an enclosed bridge. From the latter, the captain would be offered unhindered views out at sea, whether of the world’s most popular destinations or far-off regions.
Most of Icaria is left empty on purpose: this is a study, a concept, so Lazzarini is leaving plenty of room for the future owner to personalize it according to their liking – assuming an owner does show up, and that’s a huge “if” right there. Based on the hull and the few details scattered throughout, such as the landing pads and the side garages, Icaria would work as a superyacht explorer, and these come in a variety of flavors depending on who commissions them.
On Icaria, Lazzarini employs the void to set up a bar and create a comfortable lounge area out on the water, almost literally. Lazzarini calls it the “hole deck.” Guests would get to take in spectacular views, while mostly protected from the elements and sprays, and you have to admit, that’s not the kind of experience most superyachts allow for yet. That said, the same area could be used in whichever way deemed right by the owner, from a secondary beach club to a dining area or even extra storage for the gear.
Speaking of which, Icaria already has enough room for it: you see two helicopters on dedicated pads on the upper deck, and one side garage with drop down doors, housing tenders and water toys. A sizable beach club with stairs leading down to the water would be just the place to catch some sun and water time fun, as well as launch tenders or subs with the included cranes.
Icaria isn’t shown with solar panels, but most superyacht explorers these days have hybrid propulsion for a reduced carbon footprint, a necessity given their long-range. We assume a superyacht explorer of the future like Icaria would be entirely green.