Superyacht Explorer Lontano Shows How You Can Upgrade a Spartan “Truck of the Seas”

In the hands of the right designers and, later on, the right builders, a supply vessel can easily become one lucky owner’s dream superyacht explorer, given that it already has the platform needed for long-range cruising. This is the case with Lontano, the newest concept from fledging design studio Bassan & Benedetti, which is based on the Ulstein X-BOW commercial shipping platform.
Designers Giulia Bassan and Alessandro Benedetti developed the superyacht explorer concept as part of their master’s degree thesis in La Spezia, and it’s been shortlisted for the Concept Over 40 Meters Award in The International Yacht & Aviation Awards. It’s called Lontano, which means “far” in Italian, and it’s a very apt name since this is a superyacht designed for long-range cruising even in rough waters.
The proprietary Ulstein X-BOW hull was first used on the explorer Olivia O, which launched in 2020. It is an inverted-bow hull that cuts through the waves instead of crushing them, which translates into higher efficiency, a smoother ride and more stability, and minimized wear and tear to the volume. Another benefit of this type of hull is maximized foreship volume, which can be used for a higher degree of onboard occupancy or extra storage.
superyacht explorer, conceptualized or real, the number of staff is bigger than on a regular superyacht because extra hands are needed to also operate the gear, perform research missions, and perform basic maintenance and operations.
The interior of Lontano is similar to what you would find inside a luxurious Manhattan penthouse, and that’s the whole idea. “The interior design was guided from the outset by a fundamental objective: to explore the theme of travel both in the relationship that the boat establishes with the outside, and inside,” the designers explain.
While the exterior is military-inspired, with severe lines and a certain “truck of the seas” vibe, as the designers put it, the interior is sophisticated, elegant and welcoming, with just the right amount of decadence. You get neutral, soft colors combined with glossy surfaces and vast glazing, creative lighting and plenty of open spaces to create a memorable experience. “Everything is designed to make every day on board Lontano unforgettable,” as the project description reads.
That includes the water toys. This is an explorer too, so it has everything needed for that, including an amphibious ATV, a submarine, a helicopter and a helipad with refueling station, two tenders and a crane to launch them, Jet Skis, scuba diving gear, and what we can only assume is a vast array of water toys for the guests.
The designers imagine Lontano with a range of 8,000 nautical miles and a top speed of 12 knots. Power would come from twin Rolls Royce AZ 100 electric Azipod engines.
