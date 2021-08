Exploris Superyacht Explorer Proposes a Seriously Luxurious Way to Globetrot

Measuring 100 meters (328 feet) in total length, Exploris features an inverted bow inspired by the features the Ulstein X-Bow from the commercial shipping sector, which maximizes waterline length and hull speed, while offering a smoother, drier ride and more interior space. The hull is ice-class, and highly efficient twin Azipod propulsion system guarantees a range of 7,000 nautical miles. Twin bow thrusters will allow for dynamic positioning.Exploris isn’t just comfortable and efficient in sailing around the globe: it’s also packed for adventure and primed for luxury. Designed to meet meet Lloyds’ standards for the Passenger Yacht Code, it can offer accommodation for 12 to 36 passengers, in addition to the crew necessary to operate and maintain it. Unfortunately, at the time Gresham went public with the project, the plan was to work with Seymour Diamond to detail the interior, but it doesn’t look like it ever went through. Or maybe the studio chose to leave the interior unspecified, so as to allow the future owner the final say in the layout.In keeping with the demands of most superyacht owners , Exploris features two pools and at least one jacuzzi, and vast amounts of space for tanning, lounging or simply taking in the amazing views. Every deck includes wide walkways and foredecks with shaded lounge areas, while the “promenade” deck up top is a true open-air observatory with 360-degree views. The design studio mentions a large saloon, indoor and outdoor dining areas, as well as a private deck for the owner’s suite, which is standard these days.That said, one may assume the “usual” superyacht amenities (gym, sauna, cinema, the likes) will be included, should it ever be built.As for gear, Exploris comes prepared – and truly stands out. Situated aft right above the beach club is a CAP 437 helipad with hidden garage, a most peculiar feature that’s detailed in the video at the bottom of the page. The hangar within the belly of the vessel can easily house an Augusta Grand or an EC135, while the helipad above can hold an even bigger aircraft, like a 12-passenger Sikorsky S76.The garage on the main deck is also fit for the “explorer” name: you get a Trident submersible with launch and recovery system, multiple toys and M.E.S. life rafts, and twin 12.5-meter (41.5-foot) custom tenders. A full dive facility with re-compression chamber could also be included, to satisfy even the most exact explorer out there.It’s been three years as of the time of press since Exploris was penned and no news about plans to build it. So, while it would be a most competent , efficient and definitely luxurious superyacht explorer, it is, for now, just a beautiful (and bold) dream.