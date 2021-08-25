Exploris Superyacht Explorer Proposes a Seriously Luxurious Way to Globetrot

This is one such example: Exploris, a gorgeous, massive superyacht explorer penned by UK-based design studio Gresham Yacht Design. Gresham has a reputation for outrageous maritime designs, but at the same time, it has a reputation as an actual yacht design firm, having worked on the likes of OceanXplorer 1 and the smaller Victoria.
Exploris was penned and published in 2018, with the interior design still to be detailed. It was, back then, one of the most impressive proposals in the 100-meter-plus (328-foot) class, with incredible amenities and even more incredible capabilities, a memorable silhouette, and the promise of serious globetrotting. After all, if you’re going to globetrot on board a vessel, you might as well globetrot.
Exploris was also among the first true superyacht explorer concepts, paving the way for the dozens of projects that are, today, striving to combine the luxury and size of superyachts with the far-reaching capabilities of explorers. It does it in a very striking manner, offering the potential owner of this potential vessel pure luxury wrapped in masculine, aggressive design lines.
Exploris isn’t just comfortable and efficient in sailing around the globe: it’s also packed for adventure and primed for luxury. Designed to meet meet Lloyds’ standards for the Passenger Yacht Code, it can offer accommodation for 12 to 36 passengers, in addition to the crew necessary to operate and maintain it. Unfortunately, at the time Gresham went public with the project, the plan was to work with Seymour Diamond to detail the interior, but it doesn’t look like it ever went through. Or maybe the studio chose to leave the interior unspecified, so as to allow the future owner the final say in the layout.
In keeping with the demands of most superyacht owners, Exploris features two pools and at least one jacuzzi, and vast amounts of space for tanning, lounging or simply taking in the amazing views. Every deck includes wide walkways and foredecks with shaded lounge areas, while the “promenade” deck up top is a true open-air observatory with 360-degree views. The design studio mentions a large saloon, indoor and outdoor dining areas, as well as a private deck for the owner’s suite, which is standard these days.
That said, one may assume the “usual” superyacht amenities (gym, sauna, cinema, the likes) will be included, should it ever be built.
peculiar feature that’s detailed in the video at the bottom of the page. The hangar within the belly of the vessel can easily house an Augusta Grand or an EC135, while the helipad above can hold an even bigger aircraft, like a 12-passenger Sikorsky S76.
The garage on the main deck is also fit for the “explorer” name: you get a Trident submersible with launch and recovery system, multiple toys and M.E.S. life rafts, and twin 12.5-meter (41.5-foot) custom tenders. A full dive facility with re-compression chamber could also be included, to satisfy even the most exact explorer out there.
It’s been three years as of the time of press since Exploris was penned and no news about plans to build it. So, while it would be a most competent, efficient and definitely luxurious superyacht explorer, it is, for now, just a beautiful (and bold) dream.
