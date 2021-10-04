Caribu 2 Superyacht Explorer Is a Dream Beast With Solid Sails and Tilting Masts

Steve Kozloff is a designer whose work has made international headlines countless times before. His work in naval design never fails to surprise and break the mold, with particular standouts being the projects grouped under The Goliath Series moniker. This is where you will also find the newly-introduced Caribù 2.
Caribù 2 is a hybrid, sail-assisted superyacht with explorer capabilities thanks to its polar class certified hull and superstructure. It is preceded by a similar concept, named simply Caribù and introduced in 2019. Unlike its predecessor, Caribù 2 ditches the traditional sailing rig in favor of a system inspired by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique Solid Sail and AeolDrive sail and mast system. Simply put, this superyacht has solid sails and masts that tilt 70 degrees forward.
A prototype of the Chantiers de l’Atlantique Solid Sail presented earlier this year is available at the bottom of the page, for illustration purposes. On Caribù 2, the idea is that, instead of typical sails, the surface is now made of semi-rigid panels hinged together, and they fold down and up automatically. The free-standing masts can also rotate, allowing the captain to fold or deploy the sails regardless of the ship’s position or wind direction.
sailing rigs would not fit. The tilting masts decrease effective height from 237 feet (72 meters) to 131 feet (40 meters), and the vessel could then gain access to the Panama Canal, San Francisco, or San Diego.
There’s also the question of costs and maintenance, with this type of rig being cheaper to put together and maintain, while having a longer life than typical Dacron sails, and being easier and more time-effective to operate. Since the Caribù 2 is meant to be a polar expedition superyacht, a de-icing system could be implemented for the masts and solid sails, the designer notes.
Technicalities aside, life on the Caribù 2 would be one of pampered luxury. The superyacht is 113 meters (371 feet) long and has a total of six decks, offering accommodation for up to 14 guests and a crew of 20 to cater to all their needs and perform maintenance tasks. Because all the nice things in life come in pairs, this superyacht offers two master suites. The owner’s is massive, at 2,000 square feet (186 square meters), and comes with a full-size private pool with a retractable hard cover, which means draining is not necessary when sailing in rough conditions. This is a common feature in most vessels in The Goliath Series, and a Kozloff invention.
No details on the other guest suites are offered, but we do have plenty on the amenities available. In addition to the private pool, there’s a full-beam beach club aft, with retractable decks – a most common feature these days on superyachts, but still a rarity where explorers are concerned. Other things this beast shares in common with today’s superyachts include a spa, generous lounge and tanning areas, and panoramic views.
We’re still speaking about a hypothetical superyacht explorer, so in theory, the Caribù 2 would deliver on the performance side, as well. It would have a range of 6,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 15 knots running on diesel only. Using sail power and the hybrid diesel-electric system, that range would be far greater. On sail power only, Caribù 2 could max out at 15 knots, the designer estimates.
