Ulstein’s CX127 Explorer Cuts Through Rough Waters Like a Machete, Packs Insane Amenities

CX127 might not have the most memorable name, but its design is definitely that. Unveiled earlier this year by Norwegian shipyard Ulstein Group, it’s the newest application of the Ulstein X-BOW feature, after it made its debut on the explorer Olivia O, which was launched last year. X-BOW was designed for the commercial shipping sector and stands for the inverted-bow shape of the hull, which brings maneuverability benefits and maximized foreship volume.
Put it in layman terms, the uniquely-shaped bow of the hull means CX127, and any other Ulstein build with the proprietary feature, can sail smoothly, effortlessly and more efficiently even through rough waters. The sharp bow cuts through the waves instead of crushing them, so that resistance, spray and hull damage (wear and tear) are all brought down to a minimum.
At the same time, the X-BOW brings maximized volume in the fore part of the ship. In the case of the CX127, Ulstein uses the additional space to add to the already impressive range of explorer gear on board. If a billionaire’s dream water toy could take shape before your eyes, the CX127 would probably appear.
superyacht explorer, it’s packed with the things you’d find on superyachts and explorers, meaning deluxe amenities and specialized gear for exploring. With an ice-class hull of significant dimensions (139 meters / 456 feet overall length, and a beam of 25 meters / 82 feet), the CX127 has ample deck space for several pools and lounges, bars and dining areas, both inside and outdoors.
With a massive interior volume of 16,000 GT, it would offer accommodation for 12 guests and a crew of 120 in separate quarters. That seems like a lot of people for basic operations and maintenance, but remember that this is an explorer, so many of those people would be researchers.
In terms of gear, the CX127 comes with no less than two helipads and a hangar for one helicopter for on-land exploration, state-of-the-art scientific facilities and labs for marine research, a crane, A-frame, and moon pools to launch submarines, tenders and other technical equipment. Naturally, it would also be able to carry some of that gear, like both ROV (remotely operated vehicle) and AUV (autonomous underwater vehicle) submarines for deep-sea missions.
“The ultimate research and expedition yacht with sophisticated facilities for ocean science,” Ulstein says in the official description of the CX127. “Able to travel to the most demanding environments; designed for the discerning few with a taste for adventure.”
in concept form only, for the time being. When it was presented, Ulstein noted that the interior layout and the final specs were subject to change, since it would customize the project for the owner, when and if one came along. Even propulsion could be customized, to make the vessel more eco-friendly or even completely zero-emissions, and more efficient.
The idea is that CX127 showcases the basics for a new Ulstein superyacht explorer, one that is mighty impressive in terms of technical equipment and capabilities, but equally luxurious and decadent as “regular” superyachts. Just because you go exploring doesn’t mean the party has to stop, you know.
