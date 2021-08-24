Rex Superyacht Explorer Concept Is the True King of the Seas

Superyachts are no longer enough for the world’s multi-millionaires. Strangely enough, this is no longer a case of the bigger the better, because megayachts and gigayachts don’t seem to do it either. Instead, the world’s richest are out there looking for more versatility and increased capabilities for their luxe ships. They want, in short, superyachts with explorer capabilities.
It makes sense, if you think about it. Life has changed pace since early 2020, when the international health crisis began, and priorities have shifted. Travel is now strictly regimented and, in many cases, prohibited, and that means making the most of what you have. Millionaires do that by sailing the high seas for months in a row, so it’s natural to want a ship that can go where “regular” superyachts won’t. Because they can’t.
Demand for superyacht explorers is booming and, thank the powers that be, millionaires are not short on ideas, since most design studios are putting out concepts regularly. London-based Harrison Eidsgaard has also chimed in, with a proposition that puts many others to shame: Rex by name, boss King by nature.
BoatInternational, but who clearly had very specific demands on what that "something different" should be, starting from the sharp bow and the aggressive silhouette.
Rex offers accommodation for 22 people on board, plus whatever crew would be necessary to run and maintain it. The master suite, the biggest and most impressive room on board, comes with no less than four private terraces, a private gym, and two jacuzzis. One for the owner, the other for the owner’s significant other, so they can avoid each other after an argument while still sharing the same space.
Guests can sleep in any of the 10 VIP suites, each with its own terrace and quick access to the luxury amenities available. And there are plenty of those, with the most impressive being the 14-meter (46-foot) long pool on the main deck, under the helicopter helipad and hangar, which offers 360-degree views. It’s an open pool but it can also be completely enclosed in glass in cold weather, so you can basically be taking a dip while admiring icebergs and snowfall, if you want.
Speaking of taking in the views, Rex is all about making that possible, thanks to several observation areas and lounges. The Panorama Lounge sits at the top of the yacht, also offering 360-degree views, but there’s also an observation lounge with its own jacuzzi, and an underwater room that serves the same purpose, called Neptune Lounge.
Explorer gear includes the helipad on top of the main pool, which comes with a hangar big enough to house an Airbus A160, and a secondary, smaller helipad. The former can turn into a squash court when not in use. The full-beam garage can hold one 15-meter (49-foot) expedition vessel and two 9-meter (29.5-foot) tenders, as well as cranes to launch and retrieve them.
The design studio imagines Rex with hybrid propulsion and the possibility to have it converted to a hydrogen system in the future, for the multi-millionaire owner who dreams of zero-emissions vacations and adventures. The only thing missing now is for that eco-conscious, very exacting and adventurous millionaire to come along and commission this.
