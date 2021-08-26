Silver Edge Superyacht Looks Mean, Packs Winter Garden and Glass-Bottom Pool

Superyacht explorers are considered a new breed of superyachts, combining the far-reaching capabilities of explorer vessels with the luxury amenities and size of superyachts. In reality, this type of mixed-breed vessel isn’t exactly new, having been around for a few years now. Its growing popularity is explained by increased demand for tougher, more efficient and competent superyachts by the world’s adventurous multi-millionaires.
SilverYachts, the Australian shipyard founded in Australia in 2005, has been delivering vessels with these exact specifications for some time, aside from high-performance custom superyachts. Many of its concepts, like the 85-meter (279-foot) Bold explorer that totally lives up to the name, have actually been built, so if you want cues as to what the next mighty and impressive superyacht explorer might look like, SilverYachts is a good place to start.
The latest addition to the shipyard’s Silver series is called Silver Edge and was just introduced, BoatInternational reports. It looks able and mean in almost military fashion, thanks to the all-aluminum hull in silver and very sharp and aggressive lines, but it’s just as plush and fancy on the inside as your run-of-the-mill superyacht with no explorer capabilities. It’s not exactly an explorer, but it comes very close to it. It is also the perfect example of why you should never judge a book by its cover.
pleasure and adventure, and virtually ready for anything the mighty sea might throw at it. Designed in partnership with naval architect and designer Espen Øino, it showcases SilverYachts’ philosophy of industrial chic on the outside, with an interior packed with luxury amenities.
The interior has not been detailed, except for a note saying that Silver Edge would provide a volume of 1,030 GT, because the layout is customizable. This way, whoever commissions the project will get the chance to truly make it theirs by having the final say with the interior.
Accommodation on board will be for 18 guests in three VIP rooms and four guest cabins, beside the owner’s suite that will get a private salon and ensuite. Separate accommodation for a crew of 17 is included.
Amenities include a glass-bottom pool on the main deck, offering the perfect place to unwind and excellent views from the lounge right underneath it. While not a rarity anymore, glass-bottom pools are still an impressive “get” for superyachts because of the technical challenges of building them and the visual impact they deliver once installed on board.
Silver Edge is all about making an impact: in addition to this pool, it also boasts a winter garden on the deck. Other amenities include bars, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, indoor and outdoor dining area, jacuzzi, and several sundecks. The beach club is also outstanding, including a gym and a dive center, as well as a submersible transom and swim platform for enhanced safety for swimmers.
SilverYachts didn’t detail propulsion either, presumably for the same reason it didn’t go into the interior design: the future owner of Silver Edge might want to have a say in it. However, it’s envisioned as a vessel with transatlantic range, the perfect vacation yacht slash toy with badass looks and fancy amenities that will make any millionaire proud to own.
