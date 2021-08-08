The Furrion AI-Equipped Adonis Is the Smartest Yacht in the World, Still Luxe

Adonis is Furrion and Numarine’s baby, introduced at the 2019 edition of the trade show Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Furrion is a technology company that delivers products for a variety of industries, but whose roots are deep into the marine sector. Numarine is a Turkey-based shipbuilder and one of Europe’s most esteemed. Their collaboration, Adonis, marked the launch of the world’s smartest yacht.
Adonis was never listed for sale, but it does exist. It is a concept yacht, but one that differs from all the other concepts through one, very important fact: it is real. It was created to showcase the best of Furrion tech, using a Numarine 78 yacht as platform, so it is a custom, one-off vessel that any multi-millionaire would be happy to call a vacation home. The rest of us can only dream.
Measuring 78 feet (27.7 meters), Adonis features a redesigned sundeck, a coupe-like design that offers protection in rough sears, a sizable skyroof, and the largest-in-class lounge area on the foredeck. It is a semi-displacement yacht, offering accommodation for eight guests across four cabins (the master suite and three ensuite cabins), and crew in a separate cabin.
You know what they say about judging books by their covers, though. Adonis is the world’s smartest yacht, according to Furrion, because it comes with Angel, Furrion’s virtual concierge adapted for the marine sector. Think of Tony Star’s Jarvis, and you get an approximate idea of how Angel works. It won’t tell you which flying suit you should use to fight off an alien invasion, but it will tell you which clothes fit better, once it learns your size and your favorite retailer.
Adonis comes with Furrion Smart Mirrors, smart TVs, a smart chef’s kitchen and even a drone, and all of these are connected through Angel. Angel uses face recognition to identify owner and guests, and once it learns each of their individual preferences as regards settings on the yacht, music, TV content or even restaurants and places to visit, it will start making suggestions. For instance, if crew retracts the blinds in the master suite before the owner steps on board, Angel will do that every time once it learns this pattern.
Angel delivers weather and news to each guest individually, based on preferences, can guide them through yoga workouts (you can be lazy on vacation, but you can’t skip workouts), order food from the galley, or suggest restaurants from the next port destinations. It can even book reservations, if you find anything you like.
Angel will also operate the on-board drone, feeding content directly on TV or your preferred screen, whether for surveillance or Instagram clout. It can monitor navigation conditions and alert the crew on incoming issues, or flag a system going down. Perhaps more impressive of all is the ability to work offline or an a closed network, which means you won’t have to worry that your awesome, incredibly smart yacht will be just as dumb as every other yacht out there if the WiFi is bad.
Being based on the Numarine 78, Adonis is powered by twin 1,550 hp MAN diesel engines and, as such, able to hit top speeds of 38 knots. At a more leisurely speed of 28 knots, it has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Here is the official Adonis presentation, with the second video showcasing some of Angel’s functions – most notably, its ability to draw the blinds when you’re in the mood for some lovin’.
Adonis was never listed for sale, but it does exist. It is a concept yacht, but one that differs from all the other concepts through one, very important fact: it is real. It was created to showcase the best of Furrion tech, using a Numarine 78 yacht as platform, so it is a custom, one-off vessel that any multi-millionaire would be happy to call a vacation home. The rest of us can only dream.
Measuring 78 feet (27.7 meters), Adonis features a redesigned sundeck, a coupe-like design that offers protection in rough sears, a sizable skyroof, and the largest-in-class lounge area on the foredeck. It is a semi-displacement yacht, offering accommodation for eight guests across four cabins (the master suite and three ensuite cabins), and crew in a separate cabin.
You know what they say about judging books by their covers, though. Adonis is the world’s smartest yacht, according to Furrion, because it comes with Angel, Furrion’s virtual concierge adapted for the marine sector. Think of Tony Star’s Jarvis, and you get an approximate idea of how Angel works. It won’t tell you which flying suit you should use to fight off an alien invasion, but it will tell you which clothes fit better, once it learns your size and your favorite retailer.
Adonis comes with Furrion Smart Mirrors, smart TVs, a smart chef’s kitchen and even a drone, and all of these are connected through Angel. Angel uses face recognition to identify owner and guests, and once it learns each of their individual preferences as regards settings on the yacht, music, TV content or even restaurants and places to visit, it will start making suggestions. For instance, if crew retracts the blinds in the master suite before the owner steps on board, Angel will do that every time once it learns this pattern.
Angel delivers weather and news to each guest individually, based on preferences, can guide them through yoga workouts (you can be lazy on vacation, but you can’t skip workouts), order food from the galley, or suggest restaurants from the next port destinations. It can even book reservations, if you find anything you like.
Angel will also operate the on-board drone, feeding content directly on TV or your preferred screen, whether for surveillance or Instagram clout. It can monitor navigation conditions and alert the crew on incoming issues, or flag a system going down. Perhaps more impressive of all is the ability to work offline or an a closed network, which means you won’t have to worry that your awesome, incredibly smart yacht will be just as dumb as every other yacht out there if the WiFi is bad.
Being based on the Numarine 78, Adonis is powered by twin 1,550 hp MAN diesel engines and, as such, able to hit top speeds of 38 knots. At a more leisurely speed of 28 knots, it has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Here is the official Adonis presentation, with the second video showcasing some of Angel’s functions – most notably, its ability to draw the blinds when you’re in the mood for some lovin’.