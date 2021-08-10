5 Sail From Alaska to Monaco on This Military-Inspired Luxury Explorer Superyacht

3 Let the Outdoors In, With the Lagoon 55 Catamaran - a Real Terrace on Water

2 Arkup 40 Offers an Unimaginable Island Life for Just $600K – Fully Customizable

More on this:

This $21M Italian Masterpiece Shows What Contemporary Sporty Luxury Is All About

For those seeking a yacht that matches their personality, this new Italian boat brings out all the features of a dynamic, luxury-seeking, adventurous spirit. Forget about massive superyachts that immerse you in their own world - this sleek, fresh model with a sporty sophistication, lets you shine. 22 photos



Designed for long, worry-free cruising trips, it does so without renouncing any of the lavish features you would expect from the most luxurious vessels. Equipped with two 1,600 HP Caterpillar engines, the bold Sportadventure boasts an impressive transoceanic range of 6,000 nautical miles (11,112 km) at 11 knots, and a top speed of 15 knots (17 mph).



What stands out about this Italian yacht is the ingenious use of all the available exterior space. Not just one, but multiple lounging spaces invite allow all the guests to find their perfect spot for ultimate relaxation.



The



The sensation of total freedom and unlimited space is also enhanced by the ceiling-to-floor sliding glass doors and giant windows that allow natural light to completely take over the entire space. The five cabins can accommodate up to ten guests, with the upper deck master suite generously opening to its own private terrace, lounge area and breathtaking view.



Currently under construction, the sleek but It might sound like a cliché, but when you say Italian, you know you’re talking about state-of-the-art design, unmistakable refinement and reliable craftsmanship. Aptly-named Sportadventure 45, this 147.6-foot-long (45 meters) yacht is being built by Versilcraft, based in Viareggio, Italy.Designed for long, worry-free cruising trips, it does so without renouncing any of the lavish features you would expect from the most luxurious vessels. Equipped with two 1,600Caterpillar engines, the bold Sportadventure boasts an impressive transoceanic range of 6,000 nautical miles (11,112 km) at 11 knots, and a top speed of 15 knots (17 mph).What stands out about this Italian yacht is the ingenious use of all the available exterior space. Not just one, but multiple lounging spaces invite allow all the guests to find their perfect spot for ultimate relaxation.The generous sun deck displays the main lounge area, a tempting Jacuzzi and enough space for fitness activities and plenty of sun loungers. The terrace on the upper deck, plus the sun lounge aft, are perfect for socializing and moonlit parties. Lastly, the lounge on the main deck aft leads to the incredibly large beach club and swim platform, with a steam room as well.The sensation of total freedom and unlimited space is also enhanced by the ceiling-to-floor sliding glass doors and giant windows that allow natural light to completely take over the entire space. The five cabins can accommodate up to ten guests, with the upper deck master suite generously opening to its own private terrace, lounge area and breathtaking view.Currently under construction, the sleek but sophisticated Sportadventure 45 is due for delivery at the beginning of 2022. If you’ve got $21 million (€19 million) to spare, you can become the lucky owner of this Italian beauty, available here

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.