77-Ft Project Capella Explorer Is a Luxurious Home-at-Sea, Rugged Yet Homey and Warm

Sold back in June, the Project Capella explorer is meant to be a home-at-sea for its new owners. The 77-ft (23.5-m) custom yacht is finally letting us take a peek at its interior design, showing once again what Dutch excellence and luxury are all about.
Project Capella is the latest order in Van der Valk’s explorer fleet and the Dutch shipyard describes it as a rugged, masculine vessel with a contemporary European interior to be created by Guido de Groot.
The self-sufficient yacht will have a round-bilged steel hull with a bulbous bow, an aluminum superstructure and will be powered by two heavy-duty 1800 rpm (500 hp) MAN industrial engines. It will have a cruising speed of 12.8 knots. We are still waiting for further information on the explorer’s range and its top speed.
While Van der Valk only has some renderings of Project Capella’s interior to share for now, you can still get an idea of the overall feel of the yacht, with luxury and warmth best describing its insides. The Dutch shipyard sees it as being calm, homey, and galley-focused. As further explained by Guido de Groot, the interior will feature light materials to create an airy and fresh look, and they’ll also use some darker accents, including walnut.
Bookshelves and niches where the owners can display works of art further contribute to a rustic style and that homey feel we mentioned above.
The explorer can sleep up to eight guests and a crew of two. There are two twin cabins, one VIP cabin, and a master cabin. A large country kitchen can be found on the main deck, as well as the main salon with an open-plan layout.
Right now, Project Capella is being in construction at Van der Valk’s shipyard and it is scheduled to be delivered to its owner in the spring of 2023, with its home port being in the Balearic Islands, off eastern Spain.
