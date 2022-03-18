Lazzarini Sovrano Megayacht Concept Is a Floating City, Has Two Helipads and a Car Garage

Lazzarini Design Studio is known for its extravagant concepts that give us a glimpse into the future of marine transportation. Its latest concept is called Sovrano, and it’s a luxurious megayacht that features two helipads, a spacious car garage, and a large atrium garden.
Measuring 555 ft (169 meters) in length, Sovrano (which translates as “sovereign” in Italian) is designed to be the king of the sea. It has a 72-foot ( 22-meter) beam, which is extended by 16.4 ft (5 meters) on each side because of the twin helipads.
Lazzarini calls them helipools since they can be converted into pools when aircraft are not stowed on board. These deck extensions can also act as platforms that can be lowered to the waterline by four electronic winches.
But that’s far the only impressive feature Sovrano boasts. The vessel has five spacious decks filled with amenities, including several wellness centers, gyms, and jacuzzis. At the center of its foredeck is an atrium that spans across three decks that are connected. The atrium has a large pool that is surrounded by a beautiful garden.
But that’s not all. This megayacht also comes with a massive garage that can store two 49-ft (15-meter) tenders and up to six cars. At the stern, Sovrano features a lifting platform with two cranes that are used to load the vehicles on board. On each side, the garage has two more cranes which allow the tenders to be launched on the water.
In terms of performance, the Italian design studio doesn’t offer much information. It only mentions that its megayacht will have “enough autonomy to circumnavigate the world.”
For now, the megayacht is just a concept that lives in the form of renderings. It’s an interesting idea that could come to life if someone with a very deep pocket comes along to commission it. If that’s to happen, Lazzarini specifies that Sovrano is set to be constructed from a combination of steel and carbon fiber composites.
