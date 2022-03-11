Cruising Industry King’s Former Superyacht Back on the Market After Just One Year

A venerable, but still impressive luxury toy, the 4 Roses superyacht seemed to be starting a new chapter when it was sold last year. Built by a prestigious boat maker, well-kept, and having never been chartered, it was certainly one of the most desirable yachts on the market. Yet, its fate would change pretty fast.
Everybody expects billionaires to have a superyacht or two in their collections of ultra-expensive toys, but even more so from those who are somehow connected to maritime industries. Micky Arison isn’t just connected, but considered to be the king of the cruising world. Carnival Cruise Lines, founded by his father who came to the U.S. from Israel decades ago, became the world’s largest cruise operator.
Arison took the family company from a single ship to more than 100, becoming a billionaire in the process – according to Forbes, his net worth tops $6 billion.
The cruising mogul allegedly added the 4 Roses to his luxury possessions years ago, and this wasn’t his only superyacht – the Mylin IV is also known to belong to him. The 4 Roses is easily recognizable due to its dark hull, contrasting with the white superstructure. Built in 2004 by the acclaimed Oceanco at its shipyard in Australia, it boasts an exterior created by the iconic Jon Bannenberg, and interiors by Craig Beale.
All of the vessel’s cabins, which can accommodate up to 16 guests, come with en-suite bathrooms, flat screen TVs, and premium entertainment centers. One of the most remarkable features is an enclosed gym on the sun deck, with its own steam shower and day head. According to Boat International, the main salon is a versatile space that can be either closed off with sliding doors, or opened, to create a wider al-fresco area.
Designed for extended vacations in exotic places, the 4 Roses offers a significant range of 5,500 nautical miles (6,300 miles/10,180 km).
The almost two decade-old pleasure craft was first sold last year, after having been listed for $17.5 million. But instead of starting a new successful chapter, it’s back on the market. Anyone with almost $20 million to spare has the chance of becoming the new owner of the billionaire’s former yacht, listed by Imperial Yachts. Maybe this time, things won’t be so volatile, and the luxury yacht will be appreciated by its new owner for years to come.
