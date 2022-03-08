This Newly-Launched Semi-Custom Sailing Yacht Is the Epitome of French Style

Sailing yachts exude a timeless sophistication that some say can’t be matched by motor yachts, no matter how luxurious. And if they are crafted by a prestigious French boatbuilder, blending classic design with contemporary comfort, the result can only be spectacular. The new Jeanneau 65 is a great example of that.
A French shipyard with a rich history, Jeanneau was founded in 1957 by Henry Jeanneau, who had just added powerboating to his list of passions, next to automobiles and airplanes. The company now offers a versatile range of boats and yachts for customers who aren’t passionate about huge superyachts, preferring the understated charm and force of smaller luxury vessels.
The new Jeanneau Yachts 65 is officially the largest model built by the shipyard, with a total length of 65 feet (20.7 meters). What makes it special is that it’s “entirely adaptable to its owner,” due to a semi-custom design. According to Sail Universe, future owners can choose between options that are geared more towards performance, such as an open cockpit, and ones that are geared more towards comfort, such as a hardtop and an exterior galley.
The new sailing yacht was built with an aft transom that transforms into an unusually-large swim platform, also providing access to the tender garage. The versatile design is also noticeable when it comes to the XXL cockpit, where tables can be electrically lowered in order to transform the space into a sundeck. The ingenious use of space is a trademark for both Phillipe Briand and Andrew Winch, who are responsible for the vessel’s architecture and interior style.
Revealing elegant woodwork in either teak or white oak, the French flagship also offers a wide variety of choices regarding flooring, leather upholsteries, and tapestries, as well as several possible layouts. The boat can go from two extra-spacious cabins, with two bathrooms, up to four cabins. Plus, for each version, a smaller lateral cabin can be converted into a walk-in wardrobe. Additionally, the spacious salon offers enough room for up to eight people.
Elegant yet versatile and highly customizable, the Jeanneau Yachts 65 truly is “a yacht a la carte.”
The new Jeanneau Yachts 65 is officially the largest model built by the shipyard, with a total length of 65 feet (20.7 meters). What makes it special is that it’s “entirely adaptable to its owner,” due to a semi-custom design. According to Sail Universe, future owners can choose between options that are geared more towards performance, such as an open cockpit, and ones that are geared more towards comfort, such as a hardtop and an exterior galley.
The new sailing yacht was built with an aft transom that transforms into an unusually-large swim platform, also providing access to the tender garage. The versatile design is also noticeable when it comes to the XXL cockpit, where tables can be electrically lowered in order to transform the space into a sundeck. The ingenious use of space is a trademark for both Phillipe Briand and Andrew Winch, who are responsible for the vessel’s architecture and interior style.
Revealing elegant woodwork in either teak or white oak, the French flagship also offers a wide variety of choices regarding flooring, leather upholsteries, and tapestries, as well as several possible layouts. The boat can go from two extra-spacious cabins, with two bathrooms, up to four cabins. Plus, for each version, a smaller lateral cabin can be converted into a walk-in wardrobe. Additionally, the spacious salon offers enough room for up to eight people.
Elegant yet versatile and highly customizable, the Jeanneau Yachts 65 truly is “a yacht a la carte.”