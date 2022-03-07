Monaco Millionaire With Russian Ties Is Selling His Custom Yacht After Just Five Years

Even the most luxurious superyachts can hide dark stories. The gorgeous Sarastar, which was featured in the 2019 Netflix movie Murder Mystery, was custom-built for a Monaco-based millionaire with ties to a Russian oil tycoon who is also part of Vladimir Putin’s close circle.
Michele Tecchia is just one of the numerous Monaco millionaires, with several businesses related to the oil industry. There are some allegations that companies like these, including the ones owned by Tecchia, are connected to money laundering operations for Russian businesses with ties to Kremlin. But what’s certain is that Tecchia is a seasoned luxury yacht owner who was very proud of the new Sarastar (named after his wife) back in 2017.
The 198-foot-long (60 meters) vessel was built by Italian boatbuilder Mondomarine, becoming the brand’s flagship and one of the largest all-aluminum superyachts in the world. Designed by the prestigious Luca Dini Design & Architecture, it incorporated all-custom features and premium amenities across three decks.
“I am from Rome, I am used to beauty,” said the Monaco-based millionaire in 2017, who could not understand how some superyacht owners are not at all interested in making their vessels equally impressive on the inside. He boasted about the unique marbles that were sourced for his yacht, and the ultra-expensive handmade silk. Stating that a superyacht “is the ultimate toy,” he added that it should be designed with the most luxurious features possible.
Sarastar can accommodate 12 guests in six cabins, while also revealing a large sun deck with a generous lounging area, a bar, and dining facilities. The helipad on the foredeck also doubles as a dancefloor, and the beach club with a large swim platform is perfect for relaxation under the sun.
There are plenty of water toys to choose from, and guests can enjoy multiple lounging and dining areas across the three decks built with skylights, so that natural light can create the perfect atmosphere. This Italian masterpiece can also cruise comfortably at 18 knots (20.7 mph/33.3 kph), offering a range of over 4,000 nautical miles (4,600 miles/7,400 km).
As proud as he was when Sarastar was delivered, Tecchia is now ready to part with his opulent toy after just five years. Anyone with $45.5 million to spare can become its new lucky owner, according to the Imperial Yachts listing.
