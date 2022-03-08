Russian Superyachts Lose Potential Safe Haven as New Zealand Targets Oligarchs’ Assets

As a result of the continuing conflict in Ukraine, superyachts with Russian connections started being seized, and there’s no way out. If last week the media was reporting on various superyachts fleeing towards remote areas, things are now starting to change. One of the countries that was considered a safe haven for oligarchs is now officially targeting their assets.
At the beginning of the month, the UK was officially becoming the first country to ban all Russian ships from entering its waters, after a previous ban on aircraft. This included pleasure crafts or commercial ships that were on the way to British ports also, which had to divert their routes or anchor off temporarily, while the ones that were already in ports were sent away.
Since then, several famous superyachts have been seized in Germany, France, and Italy, including the world’s largest luxury yacht Dilbar, owned by the famous Alisher Usmanov.
On March 7, New Zeeland’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed that a new bill enabling sanctions on Russian assets will pass this week, Radio New Zeeland reports. The announcement is highly-important not just because it’s a first in New Zeeland’s history, which usually follows the lead of the United Nations when it comes to these types of sanctions, but also because it breaks with its informal status as a “billionaires’ hideaway.”
Last week, Marine Traffic reports were showing that well-known yachts owned by Russian oligarchs were headed towards places like Montenegro or the Maldives, where they would be safe from sanctions.
Under the new law, New Zeeland could not only freeze such assets already located on its territory, but it would also prevent Russian millionaires with ties to Kremlin from trying to move assets to this country as a way to “get around sanctions elsewhere,” according to the Washington Post.
After the new sanctions bill is passed, we might hear of more superyachts owned by moguls with ties to Kremlin being seized, this time in New Zeeland – the possibility of hiding out in potential safe havens against sanctions keeps getting weaker.
