Italy Authorities Investigating 459-ft Superyacht that Might Belong to Putin

European authorities continue to seize the luxury assets of Russian oligarchs with ties to President Vladimir Putin. Now, a 459-foot superyacht has just been discovered at a Tuscan shipyard in Italy and authorities are investigating if it has any ties with the Russian leader.
Ever since Russia’s attack on Ukraine, authorities across the world have been blasting the Eastern country with sanctions. One of the measures taken is seizing the Russian billionaires’ assets. So far, there have been seized numerous superyachts belonging to Russian millionaires and a new vessel seems to hint that it might be Putin’s superyacht.
The workers at the Italian Sea Group shipyard in Marina di Carrara, a small town on the Tuscan coast of Italy, suspect that a 459-foot superyacht might be Putin’s secret superyacht, according to The Daily Mail.
The Scheherazade vessel is allegedly estimated at around $700 million, according to SuperYachtFan, and it’s one of the largest and most expensive superyachts in the world.
Built by Lurssen, it has two helicopter decks, and it’s studded with satellite domes. It has a length of approximately 459-ft (140 m) and it's powered by MTU engines that make it travel with a maximum speed of around 19 knots (22 mph/ 35 kph).
There isn’t a confirmation on who worked for the exterior design of the five-deck superyacht. But it’s possible the owner collaborated with Espen Oeino, who designed most of the recent large yachts. For the interior, Zuretti Yacht Design took over.
The superyacht has a swimming pool with a retractable cover that converts into a dance floor, a fully equipped gym, and gold-plated fixtures in the bathrooms. It’s estimated to accommodate around 18 passengers and 40 crew members.
The ownership is yet to be confirmed. The vessel has been cloaked in mystery ever since it was launched in 2020. According to the workers, the Scheherazade is protected by extreme measures, including covering its nameplate. There is also a metal barrier that partially protects the vessel from public view.
However, the ship’s Captain, who is British, claimed the vessel doesn’t belong to Putin and that the Russian president has never set foot on board. On Monday night, however, he reportedly had "no choice" but to give in the documents revealing the ownership, according to the New York Times. “I have no doubt in my mind whatsoever that this will clear the vessel of all negative rumors and speculations,” he told a reporter from the media outlet.
