Swedish Millionaire Doesn’t Mind Sharing His Prestigious Superyacht, Built to Please

If you were a millionaire, would you prefer to keep your floating luxury toy all to yourself, or get some money out of it? This millionaire yacht owner, one of the richest people in Sweden, believes that you must make any capital work for you, and luxury toys are no exception.
Despite being around for a little over a decade, Lady Britt is considered one of the most successful charter luxury yachts, with a big rate of return customers, and that’s because it was intended to be just that. Its owner, Sten Warborn, CEO of a large jewelry group in Sweden, wanted to have all costs related to his pleasure craft covered through chartering, and is one of the few rich boat owners who have been open about why they choose to charter their personal vessels.
“You work hard to own a superyacht, and you should have your superyacht work just as hard for you,” Warborn told Boat International. With a weekly rate of €445,000 ($491,000) according to the Imperial Yachts listing, Lady Britt seems to bring in enough profit.
Built in 2011 by the acclaimed Feadship, with an exterior design by the famous Studio de Voogt, and interiors by Redman Whiteley Dixon, the yacht was specifically built with six large guest suites, and a master room that’s inspired by New York apartments, with separate bathrooms, dressing rooms, and a private study. The 206-footer (63 meters) also boasts an authentic Finnish spa with direct access to the ocean, both outdoor and indoor cinemas, a well-equipped gym, and a jacuzzi.
Warborn also makes sure that the superyacht stays in shape, with regular maintenance. It luxurious, yet relaxed spirit, is matched by its ability to spend extended times on water, with a range of 5,200 nautical miles (5,980 miles/9,630 km) and 16-knot (18 mph/29.6 kph) top speed.
The downside, says the Swedish millionaire, is that he doesn’t get to enjoy this beautiful vessel at peak times. In fact, he spends only a few weeks to a month onboard Lady Britt each year, but that’s also due to lack of time. For some, it may not be worth owning such a luxurious asset, if you rarely get to enjoy it. But Warborn believes that a yacht should never be kept unused.
