Dacia Jogger Camper Variant Under Development

A station wagon with multi-purpose vehicle and crossover attributes, the Jogger will be available as a camper in due time. Be that as it may, it’s not known if we’re dealing with a standalone model or an accessory pack.
Dacia vice-president for product Lionel Jaillet initially told the media that the Romanian automaker was looking into camper and commercial vehicle spin-offs of the Jogger. But due to tightening regulations on the latter category, the commercial vehicle was dropped in favor of the camper.
“We are working on it, yes,” he told Auto Express. “It should come quite soon. It’s clearly in our philosophy - to extend the level of outdoor activities that our customers can do with our cars. Jogger has the right spirit for that.”
Jaillet also highlighted that it’s unclear if the car will offer sleeping quarters or living space and cooking facilities. Given the limited amount of room, the options are fairly limited. 4.5 meters the long, the Jogger is based on the CMF-B LS platform that’s currently shared with the Sandero and Logan.
Derived from the CMF-B HS of the Renault Clio and Nissan Juke, this vehicle architecture replaces the B0 and M0 platforms. Offered exclusively with a manual transmission and front-wheel drive, the Jogger will gain a multi-mode automatic transmission and hybrid power sometime in 2023.
Until then, prospective customers will have to make do with H4Dt turbocharged mills. From a displacement of 999 cubic centimeters, the TCe 110 is much obliged to crank out 110 ponies and 200 Nm (148 pound-feet) at 2,900 rpm. The ECO-G 100 is a bi-fuel option that develops 101 metric horsepower and 170 Nm (125 pound-feet) between 2,000 and 3,500 rpm.
Available with five- and seven-seat configurations, the Jogger comes in three grades in its home market. Essential is the name of the most affordable specification at 14,790 euros, which is $16,560 at current exchange rates. Seven seats are standard in the Essential for the British market, which is listed at 15,345 pounds sterling ($19,960) with six exterior color options.
