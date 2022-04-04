Media Empire Heir Drops $21M on a Classic Beauty While Waiting for His $130M Custom Yacht

For some, purchasing a superyacht is a rare and precious moment that might be a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. For others, not only is this just an addition to an existing collection, but can even be temporarily overshadowed by another luxury purchase. A well-known mass media empire heir has added a classic rebuilt to his fleet, until his new $130 million sailing yacht is ready.
Lachlan Murdoch is not only the heir of Rupert Murdoch’s media fortune adding up to billions, but he also knows more about yachts than your average billionaire, having participated in two races. He also enjoys spending time onboard superyachts together with his equally-famous wife, model and TV star Sarah Lachlan, and their children.
Their upcoming luxury toy, according to the Daily Mail, is a Royal Huisman 60-meter (196 feet) sailing yacht worth around $130 million. But, as they wait for that massive vessel to be completed, they will be enjoying the newly-rebuilt classic jewel Istros, worth “only” $21.5 million. Originally built in 1954, this 138-footer (42 meters) had several famous owners and was awarded for its timeless elegance. However, by 2015, it was mostly neglected, left in a Maltese port, where its future captain would notice it and then convince Murdoch to “rescue” it.
This turned out to be a complex rebuilding process, which not only upgraded the ship to all the luxury standards of today, but also made it one of the eco-friendliest superyachts available. The original steel superstructure was replaced with a lighter, aluminum one. The original engines were also much heavier, so the Feadship team had to also add a lot of lead ballast, in order to maintain stability.
It was equipped with the first Lloyd’s-approved microturbine, serving as the main generator together with a 600 V battery bank. It’s also equipped with advanced sewage treatment facilities, thermal insulation, and premium air conditioning with heat recovery. According to Feadship, the refitted Istros is also remarkably silent. It can accommodate up to ten guests in five cabins, and the Scandinavian interiors are bright and comfortable.
The refitting process lasted more than two years, and it seems that the media mogul will be enjoying this classic beauty from now on. Istros will probably take a step back once the billionaire’s new custom sailing yacht is ready, but until then it basks in the spotlight.
