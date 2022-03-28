Tech Billionaire’s All-American Superyacht Is an Exotic Party Boat That Starred in a Movie

Superyachts seem to be some of the favorite luxury toys of tech billionaires. But not all of them are mysterious custom vessels that stay in the family – some, like Usher, get to be shared with anyone with deep pockets. Add to that the fact that they also starred in a popular movie, and you’ve got the perfect Miami party boat.
Not that many people become infamous for having lost billions of dollars in a single day. But that can happen when you’re playing in the big league, and tech billionaire Michael Saylor wasn’t afraid to risk. The richest person in Washington, D.C. at one point, Saylor is a former rocket scientist who built his fortune thanks to the software company MicroStrategy. According to Forbes, he would make billions again through bitcoin investments.
And he loves yachts, owing several pleasure crafts – a few years ago, he even launched a fractional ownership program called Fleet Miami. The star of that was Usher, an all-American 154-footer (47 meters) that starred in the Entourage comedy as a Miami party yacht, which is exactly what it is. Saylor bought it in 2013 for $31.5 million. At the time, the yacht had been around for six years, built by the prestigious American shipyard Delta Marine.
What makes Usher special is the combination of one of the most exotic, opulent interiors out there with the latest tech. Bamboo, exotic woods, and leather are used extensively, and each of the five cabins can be considered “a work of art” due to the unique décor. The A/V systems are top-of-the-line, as well as the TV screens and control systems in each room. Also, it wouldn’t be a true party yacht without a hot tub, multiple bars (equipped with margarita machines), a salon that can be turned into a cinema, and plenty of water toys.
With weekly rates that don’t go above $225,000, according to the Northrop & Johnson listing, Usher is one of the most affordable billionaire’s superyachts, and one that embodies the Miami lifestyle.
