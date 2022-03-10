“Cursed” Yacht at the Center of a Lawsuit Is Miraculously Saved, Will Get Another Chance

Sometimes, Hollywood-like happy endings can happen in real life, and not just for people, but for vehicles too. Infamously-known as a “cursed” vessel, the object of a complex lawsuit, and waiting, with its parts in containers, to be dismantled, the Bella T was rescued at the last moment. A dignified new purpose will write a better chapter in its twisted history.
There are people in this world who are willing to take wrecks or vehicles that are seemingly beyond repair, and bring them back to life. That’s the case of a generous South African businessman who decided to become a saving grace for the Bella T. Remember the story of the “cursed” luxury yacht? Last year, it made headlines as the object of a lawsuit with claims adding up to almost $1 million (€835,000).
Initially built for a famous industrialist in the ‘70s, and later owned by the Sultan of Sabah, in Malaysia, the 147-footer (44.8 meters) would end up being sold several times. After its most recent owner was sued for not keeping up with the payments for a refit he ordered, the vessel became a property of Europa Shipping.
The ship’s legal issues were materialized in a lawsuit with a whopping claim, in which the Western Cape High Court finally ordered it to go under the hammer. By this time, the Bella T’s components were in containers and it seemed doomed, although official appraisals deemed it to be worthy of a couple of million dollars.
The auction was supposed to take place at the start of this month, but through what might be considered a miracle, the firm in charge of the auction found a buyer at the last minute. Business Insider South Africa reports that a local South African businessman is willing to invest millions in the refit of Bella T and turn it into a successful charter yacht. Fortunately, the Court accepted the offer, so the “cursed” yacht was saved just shortly before going under the hammer.
The price wasn’t disclosed, but even the auction firm representatives confirmed that this is something that rarely happens. After decades of troubles, the previously-neglected Cape Town yacht is embarking on a bright journey. Those involved in the transaction hope that the Bella T will no longer be known as a “cursed” yacht, after it regains its former luxurious status.
