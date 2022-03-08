Arc Shares First Video of Its $300K Electric Boat on the Water, Makes Waves in California

Founded in 2021 by a team of former rocket engineers from SpaceX, Arc has set its mind on revolutionizing the boating industry with an electric watercraft that is not just emission-free but also powerful, fast, not to mention sleek-looking. Now a pre-production version of the boat was recently taken for a test ride on Lake Arrowhead in California, and there’s footage to prove it.
As responsible as it is to switch to electric boats and decarbonize the industry, it is even more satisfying to know that you can do that without making compromises when it comes to performance. And that’s exactly what Arc One is aiming to accomplish, pairing a hefty battery with a powerful motor.
The e-boat has a minimalist but modern and appealing design that is sporty and aerospace-inspired. That is no wonder though, considering the background of Arc’s founders. As a side note, a former Tesla specialist is now also part of the team.
Arc One has an aluminum hull, a capacity of 12 people, and measures 24 ft (7.3 m) in length. The boat’s beam is 102” (2.5 m). Since its last disclosures, the company has increased the boat’s battery capacity by up to 10 percent, now boasting 220 kWh, which Arc says is three times the capacity of a Tesla Model Y. It should be able to offer around three to five hours of water fun on a single charge.
The motor is also more powerful than we were previously told, putting out over 500 hp. Arc One should be able to cruise at speeds of 40 mph (64 kph).
Arc is taking reservations for a limited-edition version of its Arc One, which is supposed to reach first customers this summer. The required deposit is $1,000, while the total price of the e-boat is $300,000.
If you want to see the Arc One in action for the first time, you can watch the video below.
