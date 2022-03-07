This Aqua-Corvette Is Part Jet Ski, Part Boat, And All About Fun

Dubai is known for its luxury lifestyle. From the insane skyscrapers to the fancy toys for the rich, the city has them all, including sports car-designed speedboats that look like they belong in a James Bond movie.
Recently, Sergi and Nicki from the Supercar Blondie team got the chance to check out these cool millionaire toys. Located in no other place than Dubai, these machines are designed to resemble a sports car, but they are speedboats that ride like jet skis.
The two chose a Corvette-shaped speedboat to have some fun out on the water. As one might imagine, these car-like watercraft don't have functional doors or wheels. But when you step inside, you're getting some pretty neat features.
A steering wheel, a gas pedal, and a gear selector are just some of the few things that make driving this thing around feel closer to a real car. However, just like a jet ski, it doesn't have any brakes. So, you'd have to take your foot off the gas pedal in order to slow down.
On the center console, it has several buttons that let you control the lighting system. The "car" also has a windshield wiper that should come in handy when going at full speed (which is around 100 kph/ 62 mph). You also get Bluetooth connectivity to play music and GPS tracking in case you get lost in unknown waters.
The idea of jetski/boat cars is not new. These contraptions are based on an idea from Karim Amin, an engineer from Egypt who wanted to create a new watersport experience. He took his design to Dubai, where he extended to concept to speedboats based off of Corvettes and Ferraris. However, we're going to see ones resembling Bentleys, Aston Martins, and Bugattis in the future as well.
You can buy one of these watercraft for around $40K (for the full-spec version) or rent it for $700 per hour. It's a toy made for the rich, but it sure looks like fun to drive around on the water. You can take a look at the clip down below to see the aqua-Corvette in action.
