German Millionaire’s Military-Style Superyacht Is as Luxurious as It Is Bold

Some superyachts remain mysterious for most of us, because their ultra-rich owners choose to build them for private use only. That’s not the case for Bold, a fascinating world cruiser that combines the most luxurious amenities with a highly-functional design. One of the newest entries on the market, it can be enjoyed for a short vacation by anyone with a deep pocket.
Silver Yachts was founded in Australia by the millionaire industrialist Guido Krass and the world-famous designer Espen Oeino. Built in 2019, Bold is Oeino’s 50th yacht. Krass claims that he spent time on each of the models built by Silver Yachts, and Bold impressed him with its generous volume.
With a military-style aggressive silhouette, and an efficient hull made of lightweight materials, Bold was meant to burn less fuel, while reaching remote areas and carrying massive toys.
At almost 280 feet (85 meters), Bold resembles a shadow vessel, due to the generous volume that allows it to land a bigger helicopter while carrying larger water toys. But it’s a luxury yacht in every way, boasting a winter garden on the upper deck, with a dining area that can be semi-enclosed with the touch of a button.
The jacuzzi on the sun deck is also protected by glass paneling. In the evening, guests can either enjoy a movie night in open air, or turn the heli hanger into a club, thanks to the premium sound and light systems.
The millionaire’s superyacht was designed for fuel efficiency, but also for high speed – despite its 1,551 GT it can reach a top speed of 23 knots (26.4 mph/42.5 kph). It’s also equipped with a cutting-edge navigation system and cameras, including an innovative forward-facing underwater camera, which the boat’s captain calls “the dolphin cam.”
True to its name, Bold showed what it can do as soon as it left the shipyard, in 2019 – it traveled from Perth, Australia, to Sardinia, Italy, in 21 days, for a massive party on deck, with 140 guests.
As you’d probably expect, Bold isn’t cheap. Guests can enjoy its explorer/superyacht capabilities for $966,000 (€875,000) per week, according to the Burgess Yachts listing.
