Feadship's 140-Foot Superyacht Callisto Balances Pure Luxury With Speed

Dutch shipyard Feadship has recently introduced a new Callisto superyacht. Launched at the shipyard's facility in Aalsmeer, the 42.5-meter (140-ft) vessel was designed to navigate at elevated speeds while providing the utmost comfort.
The launch of the 42.5-meter (140-ft) superyacht comes 16 years after the delivery of Feadship's original Callisto, the shipyard's first yacht to feature an ultra-advanced rudder-roll system. Compared to its older sister ship, the new model has a more dynamic look that matches its speedier nature.
Commissioned by repeat clients, Callisto features a high-speed hull and a 9.2-meter (30.2-ft) beam that offers enough space for five en suite staterooms, lounge areas, a large salon, and outdoor entertainment. The owner worked closely with Feadship's naval architects to make every element of the vessel a reality.
The exterior, designed by Dutch studio De Voogt, has a sporty look with sharp, angled lines. The yacht has several outdoor areas where guests can socialize. The sun deck is where people can relax and enjoy stunning ocean views. This deck can provide shade and shelter from the wind if needed, and it comes with a lounging area forward, while additional seating and sun beds are positioned aft.
The owners wanted their superyacht to include a big swimming platform with easy tender access and the possibility to dine next to the water. They also requested an extra crew tender in addition to the luxury one housed in the lower deck garage that would be hidden in a bay on the foredeck.
Callisto's interior was drawn by the skilled team from Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, and it follows a Mediterranean-summer theme. The vessel can accommodate up to eight passengers in two VIP staterooms and two twin en suite staterooms on the lower deck.
Crew members will enjoy privacy in three twin cabins and one single cabin on the lower deck, while the captain will have his own cabin on the bridge deck. The full-beam owner's stateroom is positioned forward on the main deck and comes complete with all the necessary amenities.
In terms of performance, Callisto gets its power from twin MTU engines that make it cut through the waves at a top speed of 21 knots (24 mph/ 39 kph). The luxury superyacht can cruise at 12.5 knots (14 mph/ 23 kph) and cover 3,452-mile (5,556-km) distances at 11 knots (13 mph/ 20 kph).
