Here's a Yacht with Baby Yachts Aboard, Jet Skis, a Helicopter, and Even a Car

The yacht in question is known as the 63 Support Yacht and is created by a group of industrial designers led by Bhusan Powar Design. So, you probably picked up the support bit. That’s in there because unlike most yacht designs, this one is made more for functionality and to offer support to other yachts.
It comes in at only 206 ft (63m) so quite a bit smaller than other concept yachts we’ve seen, but still big enough to fit a whole bunch of stuff. Maybe even some that don’t have much to do with yachting. A beam width of 39 ft (12m) helps give it some width in order to create a platform similar to that of freight vessels.
And just like cargo ships, this one too is meant to carry. But what can it carry? Well, being a conceptual design, if anyone ever stepped up to the plate and paid for this to be built, be darn sure they have the final say as to what goes on it or even in it. But that’s not to say there aren’t already some toys that the designers have in mind.
At the rear of the yacht we find an elevated helicopter pad which sits atop a one-deck superstructure. Access via a staircase will get you on or off your chopper. However, underneath the helipad, sits a lounge area. It’s not much but some pads and pillows but should be more than enough as you wait your turn on the helicopter. But this area hides a neat trick. The sides of the hull are able to unfold outward, creating diving platforms or above water lounging areas.
Another lounging area is found on the navigational deck. Once again nothing more than just seating and a table. Unlike other yachts, here we don’t see any sort of spas, bars, or entertainment centers. But somebody could easily turn the entire deck into a dance floor by clearing out the toys and setting up a DJ booth. Now there’s an idea.
But with all these toys and hardware, we have no idea of how many people are aboard the vessel, how it’s powered, or if there is even a place to lay your head for the night. Nothing. We only see a resemblance to some sort of military design.
I’m not really sure how often someone will end up needing something like this, but if you do own a smaller luxury yacht and just want to extend your party scene just a bit more, then this support vessel should do the trick.
