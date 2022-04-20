Golden Yachts’ 289-Foot Project X Superyacht Touches Water for the First Time

Greek shipyard Golden Yachts announced that its much-anticipated Project X superyacht hit the water at its facility in Athens. The new 88-meter (289-foot) vessel will soon begin sea trials and then is expected to head to its owners.
Golden Yachts has a proven track record and has earned a great reputation for quality and dependability. Its superyacht fleet is still expanding, with numerous large projects in the works, including the development of three 73-meter (236-foot) vessels. In the past few years, the Greek shipyard has launched some incredible yachts, such as M/Y O’PARI and M/Y O’PTASIA. And the new Project X is nothing short of impressive.
The superyacht has an overall beam that reaches almost 15 meters (49 ft), offering plenty of space onboard. British architecture and Italian style have combines to create an elegant yacht with great performance. Its exterior, designed by Ken Freivokh, features a unique X-shaped structure and plenty of open areas across the five decks.
The vessel is packed with amenities. According to Boat International, it has a generous gym on the sundeck and its luxurious beach club includes a lounge area, a bar, and a sauna. In the aft area, there’s a garage, which hosts the yacht’s Pedrazzini boat.
Project X’s interior was drawn by Massari Design. Perhaps the most striking element is the internal atrium that spreads across three decks. Speaking of the decks, guests can access them via glass elevators. The large interior allows it to accommodate up to 14 guests in seven guest cabins, as well as a VIP and a spacious owner’s suite.
In terms of performance, Project X is equipped with twin Caterpillar engines that make it navigate across the water at a top speed of 17.5 knots (20 mph/ 32 kph) and cruise at 14 knots (16 mph/ 26 kph). At cruising speeds, it can cover up to 6,905 miles (11,112 km).
Project X is expected to begin sea trials in the upcoming weeks. The superyacht will head to its owners later this year.
