Russian Gold Tycoon’s Megayacht Crossed the Ocean for Nothing, Its Crew Detained in Fiji

Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov is one of the oligarchs sanctioned by the U.S., the EU and Britain. Earlier this week, his majestic megayacht Amadea was crossing the Pacific Ocean, apparently trying to make its way back to Russia, to avoid sanctions. But that didn’t happen. As soon as it reached Fiji, local authorities detained the yacht’s crew.
Business Insider was reporting earlier this week that the 348-footer (106 meters) seemed to be on the run, trying to reach the Vladivostok Russian port, as vessel tracking platforms were indicating that it was on an unusual Pacific Ocean crossing. Amadea had left Mexico and was close to Fiji, on its alleged journey to Vladivostok.
But it that was indeed the plan, things didn’t go well for the mammoth ship. According to Reuters, the Fiji police seized it and detained its crew as soon as it arrived. That’s because both the United States embassy and the EU delegations in the area were aware of Amadea’s plans and were cooperating with the local authorities on this matter. In other words, they were waiting for Kerimov’s floating mansion to arrive so that they can seize it.
After cruising the ocean for 18 days since it left Mexico, Amadea did not get to a safe spot, as it probably hoped it would. But the superyacht is represented by an agent that is apparently trying to get it cleared and who believes that Amadea could be allowed to get back on its journey, without disclosing the destination.
A relatively young ship (it was delivered by Lurssen five years ago) Amadea is said to display a stunning 10-meter (32.8 feet) pool, a winter garden, and an entire deck dedicated to lavish parties. It’s allegedly owned by Suleiman Kerimov, known as a gold tycoon for owning a major stake in Russia’s largest gold corporation.
