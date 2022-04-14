The Flying Yacht of the Future Is a 656 Ft Air Balloon With a 197-Ft Vessel Attached to It

Out of the desire to reinvent air navigation and offer a new kind of yachting experience, a new type of aircraft/watercraft was born. The AirYacht can serve as a vessel, an airship, or both. It is described by its creators as the flying yacht of the future, one that is also environmentally responsible.
The brainchild of Guillaume Hodde (founder of Swiss-based AirYacht SA) and yacht designer Franck Darnet from the French Darnet Design studio, this innovative concept consists of two separate parts: a 656 ft (200 m) air balloon and a 197 ft (60 m) superyacht module (the residence) that attaches to it. Thanks to the combination of the two, the AirYacht becomes a versatile vehicle able to both fly and cruise the oceans.
With its length of 656 ft and a height of 164 ft (50 m), the helium-filled airship can reach a speed of 50 knots (57.5 mph/92.5 kph) and altitudes of up to 3,000 m (9,840 ft). A lift connects the two units so that the AirYacht doesn’t have to land for the guests to disembark.
The so-called residence, which is the equivalent of a 197 ft (60 m) superyacht offers 8,073 sq ft (750 sq m) of living space. The three-story AirYacht offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in five or six cabins, as well as for a crew of 12. There will also be room for a crew of three pilots who will be housed on the third “deck”.
As for the amenities to be found onboard the AirYacht, visitors will be able to enjoy 3,767 sq ft (350 sq m) of outdoor space with terraces, a swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, a gym, and plenty of water toys like jet skis and tenders. The AirYacht will also feature a helipad and a garage for cars.
Even though it sounds like just a utopian idea or a far-fetched project at best, AirYacht is already taking orders for four such units, with deliveries being estimated to start in 2026.
