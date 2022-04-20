2023 Kia Niro UK Pricing Revealed, Three Powertrain Choices Available

Scheduled to start deliveries in the fall, the 2023 Kia Niro for the British market is available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric forms in three grades. Based on the K3 platform, the redesigned crossover soldiers on with front-wheel drive and a DCT for the hybrid and plug-in hybrid.
2 is the most basic of trim levels, followed by 3 and 4. The South Korean automaker’s British office works in mysterious ways, that’s for sure! In any case, prospective customers are charged £27,745 for the Hybrid 2, which converts to $36,225 at current exchange rates. The Plug-In Hybrid 2 and EV 2 are priced at £32,775 and £34,995 (approximately $42,795 and $45,690).
With more than 70,000 units delivered in the United Kingdom since the first generation launched in 2016, the all-new model is rightfully expected to be larger, more frugal, and better appointed. Hybrid 2 and Plug-In Hybrid 2 models feature 16-inch alloys, cloth upholstery, rear parking sensors and camera, LED headlights, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, DAB radio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a bucketload of safety features.
The EV 2 levels up with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as opposed to the 4.2-inch supervision instrument cluster of the combustion-engined variants. Customers of the all-electric powertrain are further offered 17-inch alloys, a battery heating system, and an on-board charger rated at 11 kW.
No fewer than eight body colors are listed, with premium options priced at £595 The range-topping 4 trim level is available with two-tone paintwork that costs £150 with the standard paint or £745 with the bi-tone paintwork.
The Hybrid takes its mojo from a Smartstream 1.6-liter GDi paired with an electric motor. Total system output is rated at 139 horsepower. The Plug-In Hybrid features a larger electric motor and a larger battery pack, resulting in 180 horsepower and a zero-emission range of 40 miles (64 kilometers).
The EV is the most powerful of the lot at 201 horsepower. Capable of hitting 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 7.8 seconds, the most expensive powertrain of the bunch promises 287 miles (463 kilometers).
