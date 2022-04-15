Kia Has Set a Timeframe for the U.S. Launch of the EV9 Flagship Electric SUV

The Kia EV9 flagship electric SUV was not present on stage at this year’s edition of the New York Auto Show, which marked the release of the refreshed Telluride. Nevertheless, the spiritual successor of the Telluride did not escape unmentioned. Kia representatives confirmed that the EV9 will come to the U.S. and they even offered a timeframe for this: the second half of 2023.
Kia announced in March a bold electric offensive, with 14 new electric vehicles planned until 2023 and production of more than 1.2 million EVs by the end of the decade. Kia “EV” range will include all the figures from 1 to 9, and then some, but what we’re after is the EV9. The flagship electric SUV in Kia’s electric lineup was introduced last year in Los Angeles and it already has a timeframe for the official launch in 2023.
It's a short time going from the concept to the production vehicle, and we can thank the E-GMP electric architecture for that. Simplifying development allows Kia to fast-track vehicles in popular segments, and the EV9 should prove a worthy contender in the mid-size SUV segment. Probably that’s why Kia announced that the EV9 will come to the U.S. “in the second half of 2023.” As vague as it may seem, it’s still blinking fast for a vehicle that only existed as a concept a year ago.
Being underpinned by the same E-GMP architecture as the EV6, the EV9 will feature an 800-volt architecture with all the benefits coming from that. Kia aims for improvements though, and we know it already promised that the EV9 will charge from 10% to 80% in 20-30 minutes. The driving range will get to 300 miles and will most probably feature a bigger than 77-kWh battery.
Considering the concept will get into production with few modifications, we expect the EV9 to preserve Telluride qualities. It will have similar outside dimensions, but the cabin will be roomier and will still offer three seat rows. Forget the rear-hinged rear doors though and the lack of B pillars, which are unlikely to make it into production. We’re not sure about the steering yoke though, people seem to be very fond of these lately.
