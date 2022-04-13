2023 Kia Telluride Is Bolder and Better and NY Auto Show

As one of the hottest selling three-row SUVs on the market, the 2023 Kia Telluride will sport a bolder look and new features. Kia took the wraps off the new model at the New York International Auto Show. The refreshed Telluride sports a larger grille, new features and X-Line ad X-Pro trims with more rugged off-road-inspired styling cues.
Giving the Telluride its bolder look is a larger grille, new bumpers and revised front and rear fascia. Telluride also features a revised vertical headlamp design to go along with LED rear taillamps. Building on the bolder look are two new off-road inspired trim levels, the X-Line and X-Pro.
The X-Line essentially replaces the 2022 model’s blacked-out Nightfall edition. The X-Line incorporates a unique radiator grille design, special 20-inch wheels, body-colored door handles and bridge-type roof rails. The X-Line package is also distinguished by badging, embossed logos on the front seats and exclusive color choices.
But it’s more than just looks. The X-Line also has higher ground clearance (up 10 mm), enhanced approach and departure angles, a tow mode that changes transmission shift response and sway control, and a more robust traction control system.
The more aggressive X-Pro package builds on X-Line by adding 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, a 5,500-pound tow capacity and a 110-volt inverter outlet in the cargo area.
The drivetrain on the 2023 Kia Telluride remains the same: a 3.8-liter V6 making 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. The engine mates to an 8-speed automatic transmission and buyers can opt between front- or all-wheel-drive.
Other changes on the 2023 model includes an upgraded 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, up from 10.3 inches, and a new Smart Power Liftgate with auto close functionality.
Among the new standard driver and safety assists are an Intelligent Speed Limit Assist that displays the maximum speed limit in the instrument cluster and a navigation-based Smart Cruise Control that will reduce vehicle speed in anticipation of curves.
The 2023 Kia Telluride is expected to go on sale later this year with pricing announced closer to its launch. The 2022 model starts at $33,090.
