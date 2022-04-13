2023 Kia Telluride Is Bolder and Better and NY Auto Show

As one of the hottest selling three-row SUVs on the market, the 2023 Kia Telluride will sport a bolder look and new features. Kia took the wraps off the new model at the New York International Auto Show. The refreshed Telluride sports a larger grille, new features and X-Line ad X-Pro trims with more rugged off-road-inspired styling cues.

6 photos