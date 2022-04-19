Kia Telluride Dons a Colorful Miami Heat Wrap Just in Time for NBA's Playoffs

Kia just sent the improved, bolder 2023 Telluride at the New York International Auto Show to prove in front of a wide audience that it deserves continued praise. But that does not mean its pre-facelift siblings cannot stand out in a crowd just as easily.
Sure, it is going to take a while before Kia sends the newly upgraded 2023 Telluride to nationwide dealerships, so it is not hard to understand why some people did not want to wait for the new model’s arrival before their South Korean three-row SUV underwent a magical wrap transformation. Besides, it has been a while since Kia established a fruitful partnership relation with various entities and their quest for greatness never rests.
Such is the case with its team-up with no less than 13 NBA teams, the latest one to sign a deal being the Detroit Pistons back in February. Among the many teams, part of the company’s long-standing marketing partnership with the National Basketball Association is also Miami’s Heat, and the three-time NBA champions sure know how to make their home FTX arena more welcoming for everyone.
And, by the way, that desire also applies to their rides, especially now that NBA playoffs are officially underway. Soon, we are going to find out if the Hawks stood a chance at leveling up the playing field with Miami’s Heat after the initial defeat, and until then, we could spend some time ogling at their latest corporate ride that aims to stand out in any Kia Telluride crowd.
Thanks to the 30-year-old partnership with Metro Group Miami, the Heat officials were able to take full advantage of the crazy vinyl wrap artists over at MetroWrapz. Both for the FTX arena’s playoffs attire, as well as the new dress code exhibited by Kia’s Telluride SUV.
Plus, as it turns out, everyone knows true Miami Heat fans always wear white... But that does not mean this family hauler turned NBA sidekick cannot dress up a little colorful, as well!
Such is the case with its team-up with no less than 13 NBA teams, the latest one to sign a deal being the Detroit Pistons back in February. Among the many teams, part of the company’s long-standing marketing partnership with the National Basketball Association is also Miami’s Heat, and the three-time NBA champions sure know how to make their home FTX arena more welcoming for everyone.
And, by the way, that desire also applies to their rides, especially now that NBA playoffs are officially underway. Soon, we are going to find out if the Hawks stood a chance at leveling up the playing field with Miami’s Heat after the initial defeat, and until then, we could spend some time ogling at their latest corporate ride that aims to stand out in any Kia Telluride crowd.
Thanks to the 30-year-old partnership with Metro Group Miami, the Heat officials were able to take full advantage of the crazy vinyl wrap artists over at MetroWrapz. Both for the FTX arena’s playoffs attire, as well as the new dress code exhibited by Kia’s Telluride SUV.
Plus, as it turns out, everyone knows true Miami Heat fans always wear white... But that does not mean this family hauler turned NBA sidekick cannot dress up a little colorful, as well!