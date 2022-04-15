2022 Toyota GR86 Offered in One Trim Level in the UK, Priced at £29,995

Twinned with the Subaru BRZ, the Subaru-built GR86 will be available in one well-equipped trim level in the United Kingdom. Reservations will open on April 20th at 10:00 AM, and prospective customers are required to pony up a £1,000 refundable deposit to order the boxer-engined car.
As the headline implies, on-the-road pricing for the Toyobaru starts at £29,995 or $39,185 at current exchange rates. Those who don’t really understand sports cars are offered an automatic tranny for an extra £2k.
Toyota highlights that GR86 production for the UK and European Union is limited to a couple of years, nothing more and nothing less. In other words, the corner-carving thriller will be gone from Europe sometime in 2024. The timing couldn’t be more perfect due to the Euro 7 emissions standard. Expected to be implemented in 2025, the Euro 7 regulation has been described as a de facto ban on sales of new combustion-engined cars.
Turning our attention back to the Subaru BRZ’s twin, what do you actually get for your money? Well, how about a larger engine than the previous generation? Now displacing 2.4 liters, the naturally-aspirated boxer is also gifted with direct and port injection. Toyota quotes 231 horsepower (234 ps) as well as 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque delivered at 3,700 rpm.
Capable of hitting 62 miles per hour (make that 100 kilometers per hour) in 6.3 seconds, the 2022 Toyota GR86 is much obliged to top 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour). The poor souls who specify the automatic will have to make do with 134 miles per hour (216 kilometers per hour).
Fitted with 18-inch black alloys featuring a 10-spoke design and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, the Japanese coupe further sweetens the deal with a 7.0-inch color multi-information display and 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED adaptive headlights, illuminated entry, heated seats, blind spot monitoring, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, auto-folding mirrors, and a reversing camera sum up this fellow.
