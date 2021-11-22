2022 Toyota GR86 Online Configurator Launched Stateside, How Would You Spec Yours?

4 VIDEO: Japanese Drift King Drives the Hell Out of Toyobaru’s New GR86 and BRZ

Having dropped the space between GR and 86, Toyota has now launched the online configurator for their new generation sports car in the United States.



Subsequent to deciding on whether you want it with the



With everything installed, Toyota’s new-gen sports car will set you back at least $38,107, and that’s before the destination and handling charge, and dealer fees. Not choosing any of these will still get you a decent amount of equipment. The base model has 17-inch alloys, fabric upholstery, six-way adjustable front seats, 8-inch infotainment system, and six-speaker audio. The Premium brings 18-inch alloys, heated front seats, several silver accents, and more advanced audio. Both get the usual bundle driver assistance gear too.



