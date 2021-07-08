Onewheel’s XR Could Be the Ultimate Companion for an Extended Off-Road Adventure

5 2022 Toyota GR 86 Looks Like the Perfect Drift Car in Aggressive Rendering

3 2022 Toyota GR 86 U.S. Specifications Detailed, Goes on Sale Late This Year

1 New Gran Turismo Update Announced, Big Car Debut All but Confirmed

More on this:

2022 Toyota GR 86 Arrives on PS4 With Free Gran Turismo Sport Update

PlayStation 4 gamers are now able to experience the all-new 2022 Toyota GR 86 in Gran Turismo Sport as of today. 7 photos



Co-developed with Subaru, alongside the



For one, it features different grille and headlights, and the styling of the bumper has nothing in common with the BRZ either. The back end, however, looks just about the same, and one will have to check out the logo in the middle of the trunk lid to find out whether it is the GR 86 or the BRZ.



The cockpit didn’t change much from the latest BRZ either. Toyota’s model has a more modern infotainment system compared to its outdated predecessor, and still has a decent amount of physical buttons, a nice touch compared to some modern rides that have started phasing them out.



Powering the



While the 2022 BRZ will not touch down in Europe, not officially at least, the GR 86 will launch on the right side of the pond as well, and can be checked out starting today at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, in the UK.



Hardly a surprise, as Toyota has already confirmed back in April that the new GR 86 will make its virtual racing debut this summer, the Japanese sports car will join its GR brethren, the Yaris and Supra, as part of Update 1.66 that has started rolling out on July 8, 2021, Polyphone has officially confirmed.Co-developed with Subaru, alongside the new-gen BRZ that was shown to the world last fall, the 2022 Toyota GR 86 looks almost identical to its sibling, save for a few design details.For one, it features different grille and headlights, and the styling of the bumper has nothing in common with the BRZ either. The back end, however, looks just about the same, and one will have to check out the logo in the middle of the trunk lid to find out whether it is the GR 86 or the BRZ.The cockpit didn’t change much from the latest BRZ either. Toyota’s model has a more modern infotainment system compared to its outdated predecessor, and still has a decent amount of physical buttons, a nice touch compared to some modern rides that have started phasing them out.Powering the 2022 GR 86 is a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter engine. The flat-four unit is shared with the new BRZ, albeit with a bit more oomph, and kicks out 232 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) of torque. From nought to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it is 1.1 seconds faster than the old 86, taking 6.3 seconds.While the 2022 BRZ will not touch down in Europe, not officially at least, the GR 86 will launch on the right side of the pond as well, and can be checked out starting today at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, in the UK.