2022 Toyota GR 86 Launched Stateside As Affordable Driver’s Car

HP

The most affordable variant that money can buy is simply dubbed the GR 86 . It is accompanied by an MSRP of $27,700 with the manual or $29,200 with the automatic transmission, before destination and dealer fees, and gets 17-inch alloy wheels shod in Michelin Primacytires, six-way adjustable seats wrapped in sport fabric with textured vinyl, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six-speaker audio.Pricing for the GR 86 Premium grade kicks off at $30,300 with the stick shift and $31,800 with the auto ‘box. It features bigger, 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rubber, ducktail spoiler, black and silver accents on the front seats that now have a heating function too, and perforated upholstery with leather-wrapped side bolsters. Additional black and silver accents can be seen on the steering wheel, gearshift lever, and handbrake lever, and Toyota says that it has a new 8-inch infotainment system and an eight-speaker sound system.Available in a choice of seven exterior colors, the 2022 Toyota GR 86 uses a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, which produces 228 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque, up from its predecessor’s 205 hp and 156 lb-ft (212 Nm). The 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration has been improved from 7.0 to 6.1 seconds with the six-speed manual transmission, and from 8.0 to 6.6 seconds when had with the six-speed automatic.The car returns an EPA-estimated 20/27/22 mpg (11.8/8.7/10.7 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined when ordered with the manual and 21/31/25 mpg (11.2/7.6/9.4 l/100 km) with the automatic gearbox.All versions of the new-gen GR 86 get standard vehicle stability control, traction control, smart stop technology, track mode, and hill start assist. On top of these, the automatic versions add pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, pre-collision throttle management, sway warning, high beam assist, and lead vehicle start alert.