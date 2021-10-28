2022 Toyota GR 86 Launched Stateside As Affordable Driver’s Car

Having presented it earlier this year, Toyota has finally put a price tag on the new generation GR 86 in the United States. The first units of the budget sports car are expected to start arriving at dealers this December.
The most affordable variant that money can buy is simply dubbed the GR 86. It is accompanied by an MSRP of $27,700 with the manual or $29,200 with the automatic transmission, before destination and dealer fees, and gets 17-inch alloy wheels shod in Michelin Primacy HP tires, six-way adjustable seats wrapped in sport fabric with textured vinyl, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six-speaker audio.
Pricing for the GR 86 Premium grade kicks off at $30,300 with the stick shift and $31,800 with the auto ‘box. It features bigger, 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rubber, ducktail spoiler, black and silver accents on the front seats that now have a heating function too, and perforated upholstery with leather-wrapped side bolsters. Additional black and silver accents can be seen on the steering wheel, gearshift lever, and handbrake lever, and Toyota says that it has a new 8-inch infotainment system and an eight-speaker sound system.
Available in a choice of seven exterior colors, the 2022 Toyota GR 86 uses a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, which produces 228 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque, up from its predecessor’s 205 hp and 156 lb-ft (212 Nm). The 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration has been improved from 7.0 to 6.1 seconds with the six-speed manual transmission, and from 8.0 to 6.6 seconds when had with the six-speed automatic.
The car returns an EPA-estimated 20/27/22 mpg (11.8/8.7/10.7 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined when ordered with the manual and 21/31/25 mpg (11.2/7.6/9.4 l/100 km) with the automatic gearbox.
All versions of the new-gen GR 86 get standard vehicle stability control, traction control, smart stop technology, track mode, and hill start assist. On top of these, the automatic versions add pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, pre-collision throttle management, sway warning, high beam assist, and lead vehicle start alert.
