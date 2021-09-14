2022 Toyota GR 86 Reporting for Pace Car Duty at Daytona Speedway

5 2022 Toyota GR 86 U.S. Specifications Detailed, Goes on Sale Late This Year

As for its The sports model will hit the Daytona International Speedway on September 16, as the official pace car of the NASA National Championship. The event will kick off with two qualifying races, and the points will set the grid for the final stage on Sunday.Set to lead each of the 25+ classes, comprising of almost 400 competitors from all over the country, the GR 86 pace car boasts a unique look. The white body was decorated with red and black graphics, and it sports sponsor and pace car decals on certain panels, as previewed by the official sketches released by Toyota.“It’s really an honor to have Toyota step up with the GR 86 as the pace car of our marquee championship event,” commented the National Auto Sport Association’s Vice President, Jeremy Croiset. “I can’t think of a more perfect car for this, and I know a ton of our competitors will be eyeing it for their next street or track car!”Subsequent to its circuit venture, the 2022 GR 86 will finally arrive at dealerships all over the nation in November. Pricing will kick off at under $30,000, and it will be offered in the GR 86 and GR 86 Premium guises, with a choice of a manual or an automatic transmission.Both variants make use of the same naturally aspirated 2.4-liter flat-four engine shared with the latest Subaru BRZ , pumping out 228 bhp (231 ps / 170) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque.As for its Subaru sibling , it will launch this fall, from almost $28,000.

