Salmon Toyota GR Supra Burns Those CGI-Pink Fatty Acids to Be a Beaut Like Kylie

What do you mean Kylie who? Jenner, of course. She is the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alumni, world-renowned socialite, and businessperson. Sure, the Kylie x GR Supra connection might be less obvious, though.
So, let’s get the record straight, first. Kylie Kristen Jenner is not just an American media personality, model, and entrepreneur (Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Swim, Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby, etc.). She is also the most-followed woman and second-most followed human on Instagram, trailing only behind Cristiano (Ronaldo, sheesh – can we get up to speed with the social media heroes, please!) and the platform’s official account.
Now, the connection with Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, comes through his regular job as Head Designer at the outrageously entertaining West Coast Customs. There, he styled some cars for the recent Kendall x Kylie collection that launched earlier this April. But then he could not just leave all the inspiration flowing away from a couple of the most powerful socialites on Planet Earth, right?
So, his fans also know very well that he doubles up as a JDM superhero pixel master during his spare time – hence the CGI apparition of a Salmon Pink Toyota GR Supra Mk V with a slammed widebody attire. What does the pink color and salmon fish (those tasty sources of protein and Omega-3 fatty acids) have to do with Kendall x Kylie’s purple and blue truck cosmetics marketing endeavors is beyond us, for sure.
But we dare not question the intricate mind of these imaginative content creators too much. Instead, let us focus on the extra-wide GR Supra that received this custom Salmon Pink attire and rides stanced on DNZ Wheels “Silver Metallic shoes.” Perhaps that is just what the Toyota GR doctor ordered for the treatment of Supra enthusiasts running amuck crying they have nothing against the upcoming 2023 Nissan Z builds.
