It's Time to Buy Yourself a Competent Fire Truck, and This Toyota Dyna JDM Is Just Perfect

If you're trying to build a connection with the local fire brigade or just want to have fun in an odd-looking vehicle, this 1993 Toyota Dyna fire truck might be your best bet. With a powerful diesel engine and off-road capabilities, this will take you places.
Like other JDMs, this truck is a right-hand drive and was just imported into the U.S. by the seller in February. The crew cab is perfect if you need help putting out fires or just want to take your friends to a party. Cute as it looks, this is a powerhouse perfectly equipped to fight fires as long as you can connect it to a fire hydrant or a water tank.
Other than that, this is surely an eye magnet, and some people who own similar rigs confirm they are more fun than a Porsche. It’s a conversation starter if nothing else and you’re sure to make a lot of friends wherever you travel. Of course, being a fire truck, it also comes with a siren so you can make more friends in the neighborhood.
And if you need the heavy guns, the rotating water canon will fit the bill just fine. If you’re serious about fighting fires, you’ll be relieved to know the Toyota Dyna sells with additional equipment that includes searchlights, racks, storage compartments, spare nozzles, control knobs, and gauges.
The hydraulically operated cabin opens to reveal the 3.7-liter inline-four diesel engine that delivers 97 horsepower to the rear or all wheels through a five-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. The truck is also equipped with a power take-off unit to drive its fire-extinguishing pumps and whatnot, which is activated via a lever in the cabin.
Of course, being of Japanese origin, everything is labeled in the corresponding language. The seller includes the operating manual with the sale but you will have to translate it first. Even so, the water canon alone is enough fun to justify the efforts. This being a no-reserve sale, you might be in for a treat. Don’t hold your breath though, as a similar fire truck sold for a cool $47,000 a month ago.
You see these fire trucks are in high demand, so you better keep an eye on this one on Bring a Trailer. It’s already got five offers, with the highest being at $5,655. I know, it seems like nothing for such a nice truck, but things can derail quickly, especially as there are five days left to place bids.
