Camakuruma Is an Igloo-Inspired Camper Van That Toyota Helped Build

A camper van is the essence of practicality and pretty much nothing else. And yet we’ve seen some good campers that were not only practical but also beautiful to look at. The Camakuruma takes this to a whole new level, betting everything on the design.
If you're wondering what’s with the peculiar name, the Camakumura is a combination of the Japanese words Kamakura (the ancient capital of Japan, but also the symbol of snowy mountains and winter) and kuruma (car). The choice of words is not random, as the Camakuruma is meant to be rented and parked right next to the ski slopes for a quick refresh in the winter. This is not a surprise considering the camper was designed and built with the help of Hoshino Resorts.
It's worth mentioning that Toyota is one of the companies behind the Camakuruma, not only by donating the vehicle but also by 2.5D printing the interior using proprietary technology. This consists of multiple layers of ink printed on various rigid and flat surfaces to create an igloo-inspired atmosphere. The technology allows expressing different designs, textures, and tactile sensations without using a mold.
Of course, the cozy interior was designed by Nippon Design Center and this explains the attention to detail that makes the Camakuruma such a beautiful home. Everything is white and fluffy, the designers taking snow texture as a source of inspiration. The full-size sofa features the best mattress possible, providing support for the body but also pampering the occupants for the most refreshing experience.
As far as the base vehicle goes, it seems like a regular Toyota Dyna light-duty cab over, very popular as a camper van conversion in Japan. There’s no word of when Hoshino Resorts customers will be able to book a Camakuruma, but the camper was formally introduced to the public in January in Yokohama.
