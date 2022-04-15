FIA Explains How Its Members Are Helping Ukraine

Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) published a statement that shows how its member organizations are getting involved in providing what’s needed and possible for the victims of the Russian aggression in Ukraine. Here’s how things work and what’s being done.
A lot of supporting measures have been put into place for Ukraine in neighboring states and even in the U.S. Countries, especially those from Eastern Europe, are helping by taking in refugees and providing food, shelter, and free transport, while others are doing their best at integrating those who flee the terror of war.
With BMW championing the closure of its businesses in the belligerent country, now FIA is showing that its members from virtually any country found in the proximity of Ukraine or those that have a tradition of being involved in humanitarian aid are trying to contribute with what they can in favor of those that need a helping hand.
Surprisingly, the first FIA club mentioned is the Hungarian MAK. The country led by the recently elected Viktor Orban doesn’t have a very friendly stance on Ukraine’s situation. People and companies, however, think differently from politicians and are donating hygienic products, baby care products, and non-perishable foods in over 65 locations. These are gathered and transported periodically to the border where locals are distributing them further to those in need.
Clubs from Austria, Netherlands, Germany, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Croatia, Bosnia, Portugal, Slovenia, and Kosovo are keeping in touch with Ukraine’s Automobile Federation representatives and are involved with providing cheap or even free of charge transport on international routes.
While others work directly with refugees, some organize bank accounts, and donation centers, and even provided temporary accommodation.
FIA already established a task force in March, when it donated €1 million ($1.08 million) to further support humanitarian actions to alleviate the suffering of persons caused by the crisis in Ukraine. The financial support was split equally between the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as a charitable contribution.
Further details can be found in the press release attached down below.
