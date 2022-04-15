Inside the Hot Wheels Mountain Drifters Set, 1/64 Scale Touge Warriors Are Revealed

More on this:

1 Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels Case J, Watch Out for the Ford Mustang Super Treasure Hunt

2 Hot Wheels Honours Paul Walker's Memory, Reveals 2022 Fast & Furious Set

3 Hot Wheels: World Race is an Underappreciated Classic You Should Watch, Here's Why

4 Guys Turn a Backyard Into a Hot Wheels Aquapark Track, It's Got Waterslides and Everything

5 Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels Case H, Jaguar Super Treasure Hunt Is Revealed