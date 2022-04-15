Three-Pedal GR Supra Confirmed as Toyota Wants to Save the Manual Transmission

You asked, Toyota Gazoo Racing listened, and now they will deliver a GR Supra equipped with a good old stick shift.
Set to premiere “in the coming weeks,” according to the Japanese automaker, the GR Supra with a manual transmission will be the most engaging offering of the sports coupe yet. Also, you won’t have to take a peek inside to see if you’re looking at a manual or an automatic version, as it will feature red ‘Supra’ badging on the trunk lid.
“Developed to meet the demands of driving purists, the Toyota GR Supra Manual Transmission has been engineered to offer enthusiasts something that is closer to the Gazoo Racing DNA and will enhance the driving experience,” the auto marque said in a short press release confirming the launch of the long overdue model.
Previous reports have indicated that the three-pedal variant might pack the turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. The engine currently produces 382 hp (387 ps / 285 kW) and 368 lb-ft (499 Nm) of torque, enabling a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in just 3.9 seconds when mated to the eight-speed automatic gearbox, and a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed. Nonetheless, expect the manual GR Supra to be a few tenths of a second slower, with the acceleration time probably coming close to 4.5 or even 5.0 seconds.
Besides the enhanced driving feel at the expense of straight-line performance, the GR Supra manual could feature less gear, as things such as the adaptive cruise control might be dropped. Still, this is not unheard of, as manual variants tend to miss out on some equipment.
Now, as for the big question, is it coming to the United States? We don’t know yet, but it is definitely worth noting that the GR Supra manual was actually confirmed by the brand’s European branch. Thus, the answer to that question could be no.
