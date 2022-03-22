2022 Toyota GR Supra GT4 50 Edition Costs Way More Than Road-Going Model

Introduced three years ago, the GR Supra GT4 sold more than 50 units according to the Japanese automaker. To celebrate this milestone, Toyota decided to launch the aptly named 50 Edition in extremely limited supply.
Only six units will be produced, each priced at €175,000 ($193,250 at current exchange rates) excluding the applicable taxes. By comparison, the road-going model with the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission retails at €48,900 ($53,980) in Deutschland.
What sets the special edition apart from the regular specification?
The list starts with the Gazoo Racing-specific red exterior, adorned with 50 Edition gold decals on the roof and front fenders. Each car is fitted with a driver seat embroidered with GT4 branding while the passenger seat and carbon-fiber footrest come standard. The Japanese manufacturer also notes a 50 Edition logo on the iDrive controller and a special plaque that reads “50 Edition | 1 out of 6” on the leading edge of the carbon-fiber dashboard.
As for the finishing touch, customers are provided with an indoor car cover at no additional cost. Of the six examples that will be made, two units will be delivered in Asia, two in Europe, and the remainder in North America.
In the 250-plus racing events it has tackled thus far, the GR Supra GT4 delivered 36 class wins and 78 podiums. Throughout 2022, circa ten units will compete in Europe, Japan, and North America according to Toyota.
Gifted with the same 3.0-liter sixer as the street-legal model, GR Supra GT4 differs in many other ways. For example, the motorsport-grade engine control unit and wiring looms. Tuned to make in the ballpark of 430 ponies, the straight-six turbo mill is connected to a seven-speed transmission, namely the ZF 8HP torque-converter auto without the overdrive eighth gear.
Tipping the scales at 1,350 kilograms (2,976 pounds), the GR Supra GT4 stops on a dime thanks to six- and four-piston brake calipers from Brembo. Fitted with 305/660-18 tires from Pirelli, the racing car also flaunts KW adjustable racing dampers, air jacks, as well as an FIA-approved roll cage.
