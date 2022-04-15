ISA Yachts' 148-Foot Aria SF Superyacht Touches Water for the First Time

Italian builder ISA Yachts announced the launch of a new 45-meter (148-foot) superyacht in its Gran Turismo (GT) series. The vessel touched the water for the first time at the shipyard’s Ancona facility in Italy, hitting a major construction milestone.
Aria SF is a tri-deck superyacht that features a sleek profile designed by Enrico Gobbi and his Team for Design. The vessel has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, and it balances luxury with performance. The dynamic look is emphasized by sporty lines that contrast a plumb bow and side arches that connect the three decks.
The masculine yet elegant appearance of the new superyacht mirrors the interior drawn by Luca Dini Design & Architecture. The owner was actively involved in the construction of Aria SF, “enhancing it with innovation and technology.” The interior was designed to seamlessly blend with the exterior. So the yacht features plenty of open, airy spaces that are filled with natural light.
These areas are complemented by “technical, functional and minimal elements with a strong reference to cars, speed and primary colors.” Aria SF can accommodate up to 10 guests in two VIP staterooms and two twin cabins positioned on the lower deck.
The master suite is located on the main deck forward, and it boasts a spacious interior with a generous wardrobe and a private terrace. The superyacht can also accommodate nine crew members and the captain, who will have his own private cabin on the upper deck.
In terms of performance, the 45-meter (148-foot) vessel is equipped with two CAT C32 ACERT engines, each capable of delivering 1318 hp (970 kW). That’s enough to make Aria SF travel across the sea at a maximum speed of 15.5 knots (18 mph/ 29 kph). The yacht will be able to cover 4,373-mile (7,038-km) distances at 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph).
Aria SF is set to make its official debut later this year at the next Cannes and Monaco boat shows.
